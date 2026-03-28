Hungary FM: They Are Messing with Us, Treating Us Like Idiots!

“Not a single one of those constantly shouting 'Russia', 'spy' or 'traitor' has come forward to say they would be willing to pay three times more for their utility bills. Yet that is exactly what would happen without Russian energy supplies,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Satoraljaujhely on Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI: Tamas Purger)

At a public forum in the town in northeastern Hungary, the minister emphasized hat the upcoming election is not only a “national matter of destiny” for Hungary, but for Ukraine as well. The current government does not want to enter the war, does not want to hand over people’s money, and does not support the neighboring country’s accession to the European Union.

This is why Kyiv is doing everything it can to influence the outcome of the election, he pointed out. “That is why you can see intelligence operations taking place. Some of them are not visible to the public, and we are fighting those with tools that are not visible. But some of these interventions are incredibly obvious. Take the oil blockade, for example,” he said.

You can clearly see that Brussels is putting on a show: Von der Leyen writes a letter to Zelensky, Zelensky writes back to Von der Leyen, they pretend that the Ukrainians made a decision no one else knew about, and now the European Commission is scrambling to fix things. But that is not what is happening,

he continued.

“They are messing with us, treating us like idiots, but we are Hungarians, we are not idiots. We see right through it. This decision was made together. They sat down and figured out how to interfere in the Hungarian elections in the interest of the Tisza Party. One of those moves was the oil blockade. Because what was the goal? An oil blockade, a supply crisis, long lines at gas stations, fuel prices hitting 1,000 forints per liter. And that kind of situation rarely helps a government a month before an election,” he added.

Szijjarto said the government was prepared: maritime shipments had been ordered, reserves were replenished, and agreements were reached with Slovakia and Serbia, allowing Hungary to fend off the oil blockade. “When they saw we had warded it off, they moved on to a total energy blockade. And what are they doing? They are attacking the TurkStream pipeline with dozens of drones, the very pipeline that supplies Hungary with natural gas,” he said, calling this a “double crime” in the current situation, when the world is already facing major energy supply challenges due to the war involving Iran.

He noted that since Europe had already banned Russian crude oil, and now imports from Arab countries are also under threat, the continent could end up losing the most in the current situation.

He also addressed natural gas supply, pointing out that European storage facilities currently hold reserves covering only nine percent of annual consumption, while in Hungary this figure stands at 24 percent. “But we want to go much higher than that. That is why we decided to stop gas shipments to Ukraine. Everything that would have gone there will now go into Hungarian storage, so that Hungary can protect itself from a gas supply crisis and rising prices,” he highlighted.