PM Orban: "If There Is a Guarantee That Elections in Hungary Will Be Democratic, It Is Myself" + Video

“J. D. Vance is a man who comes from a truly difficult background, a Christian guided by his faith,” Viktor Orban told Ultrahang at the beginning of the interview when host Tamas Kiraly asked the prime minister about the US vice president as a person.

They also addressed a certain misunderstood hand gesture at the press conference that was picked up by the left-wing media. According to opposition outlets, when J. D. Vance spoke about Fidesz winning on Sunday, the prime minister signaled with that gesture that Fidesz might be losing. However, Viktor Orban revealed that the gesture simply meant the election is not over yet. As he said, the battle is still open. At the same time, the prime minister feels the race is now easier than it was a month ago.

We have just gained momentum, we are a governing party,

he added. “This is an eternal dilemma: we have to govern while campaigning, while our opponents have nothing to do. The governing parties gain momentum at the end. The starting pistol was fired on March 15,” Viktor Orban pointed out.

“I meet people on the streets, and there are are more and more of us,” the prime minister said in response to the growing number of so-called “self-incriminating” stories. He argued that these confessions “actually generate Fidesz voters, as state institutions, such as police, intelligence, military, have their own internal order, and whoever violates this turns against the uniformed ranks themselves. Moreover, they do not see the full picture and do not know what they are talking about,” he noted.

Photo: AFP/Magali Cohen/Hans Lucas

“We don’t yet know what impact the fact that the virtual space is so deeply embedded in people’s lives and so deeply integrated into the campaign will have,” the prime minister said, adding that politics is a field where experience matters, and this is the first such experience in this regard.

Captains do not organize missions. Anyone who claims that is a fool,

the prime minister stated in response to claims by Captain Szilveszter Palinkas regarding the Chad mission.