Peter Szijjarto: Stakes of the Election Are Whether Hungary Can Stay Out of the War + Video

Today’s parliamentary election is decisive, as it will determine whether Hungary can stay out of the war in the coming years, Peter Szijjarto said on his social media page. Over the past four years, this has been possible because voters have consistently stood by Fidesz, he stressed.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has cast his vote: 2 Xs for Fidesz (Photo: MTI)

I would like to ask that we continue to receive this support in the years ahead. Without the unified and strong support of the Hungarian people, this country cannot be kept out of the war.

In the video, the foreign minister said if they receive the same level of support as in recent years, they can guarantee that “Hungary will not go to war in the coming years either.” As reported previously, with just a few words, the leader of the Tisza Party undermined the carefully constructed narrative that the threat of war is merely a campaign tactic and fearmongering by Fidesz.