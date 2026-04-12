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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Választás 2026háborúSzijjártó Péter
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Peter Szijjarto: Stakes of the Election Are Whether Hungary Can Stay Out of the War + Video

On April 12, Hungary is holding decisive parliamentary elections that will determine the future of Hungarians for many years to come. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has cast his vote and, as he wrote, the safe choice is two Xs for Fidesz.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 12. 11:52
Today’s election carries enormous stakes (Photo: MTI)
Today’s election carries enormous stakes (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Today’s parliamentary election is decisive, as it will determine whether Hungary can stay out of the war in the coming years, Peter Szijjarto said on his social media page. Over the past four years, this has been possible because voters have consistently stood by Fidesz, he stressed.

Dunakeszi, 2026. április 12. Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter és felesége leadja szavazatát az országgyűlési választáson Dunakeszin, a Kinizsi Sportklubban kialakított szavazókörben 2026. április 12-én. MTI/Kocsis Zoltán
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has cast his vote: 2 Xs for Fidesz (Photo: MTI)

I would like to ask that we continue to receive this support in the years ahead. Without the unified and strong support of the Hungarian people, this country cannot be kept out of the war.

In the video, the foreign minister said if they receive the same level of support as in recent years, they can guarantee that “Hungary will not go to war in the coming years either.” As reported previously, with just a few words, the leader of the Tisza Party undermined the carefully constructed narrative that the threat of war is merely a campaign tactic and fearmongering by Fidesz.

We can all see that there is an extraordinary risk of war. Even the opposition leader delegated here by Brussels and Kyiv acknowledged this in recent days.

This war threat can only be kept outside Hungary if we are able to resist pressure every single day, if we can say no to Brussels and Kyiv every single day. Only Fidesz can guarantee this. Go out and vote.

 

The safe choice: two Xs for Fidesz.

Cover photo: Today’s election carries enormous stakes (Photo: MTI)

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