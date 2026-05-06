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Hungarian Defense Forces Participation in Peter Magyar’s Saturday Event on Kossuth Square May Violate the Law

The Tisza Party’s May 9 event in Kossuth Square raises serious legal questions. Peter Magyar and Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi spoke of a military salute and a parade, but under current regulations, the armed forces are not allowed to participate in political parties’ events.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 06. 19:37
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Soldiers at a party event?

Ellenpont pointed out that the Fundamental Law explicitly enshrines the principle of the political neutrality of the Hungarian Defense Forces, under which

professional soldiers are not allowed to engage in political activity and to be members of political parties.

The detailed rules are set out in the law governing the legal status of soldiers: Section 22(4) states that members of the contracted personnel must suspend their party membership for the duration of their service. A government decree on the legal status of soldiers is also clear in stating that personnel may not hold party membership and may not engage in political activities. In addition, Section 5(1) specifically addresses voluntary reservists:

for them, not only is party membership prohibited, but they are also barred from appearing at party events.

Higher-level legislation primarily prohibits the political involvement of soldiers, while the detailed rules governing the participation of the armed forces as an institution in social events are laid out in a separate defense ministry directive.

Under the regulation, the armed forces may participate in social events in exchange for compensation. But what falls into this category? The law provides a clear answer: “State, national, religious, social celebrations, cultural and sporting events organized by state bodies, local governments, churches, civil society organizations dedicated to preserving traditions and national defense, and educational institutions.”

It is notable that political events are not included in this list. This is no coincidence: Section 5(1)(c) of the defense ministry directive clearly states that the armed forces may not participate in events connected to political parties’ activities. Peter Magyar’s May 9 “public celebration” clearly qualifies as a political party’s event, since by Magyar’s own admission it is financed by the Tisza Party.

The current legal framework does not allow the defense forces to take part in such an event.

Politicians from the incoming governing party will likely attempt to present the event as a state celebration, but Peter Magyar has made it clear that it is organized and financed by the Tisza Party. And this is not the only irregularity in the case.

A major question is who would order the soldiers to the Tisza event

It is also unclear who exactly decided on the participation of soldiers in the event on Kossuth Square. Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, who has mentioned a military salute and parade, is not yet the minister of defense, and therefore cannot officially issue such an order, Ellenpont writes.

Although Peter Magyar is expected to be elected prime minister on May 9, the parliamentary hearings and swearing-in of minister-candidates can only take place afterward, meaning Ruszin-Szendi is not expected to take office for several more days.

According to the relevant defense ministry directive, authorization for the armed forces’ participation must be granted by the deputy state secretary for strategy and human policy within the defense ministry.

This position is currently held by Janos Czermann.

Magyar Nemzet had contacted the defense ministry last week regarding the Kossuth Square celebration, and questions were also sent to the commander-in-chief of the Hungarian Defense Forces, but no response had been received by the time of publication. If responses are received, they will be reported.

We incorrectly stated that the Sandor Palace did not respond to our inquiry, and we apologize for the error! The Office of the President of the Republic responded to our question as follows: “No request has been received by Sandor Palace regarding the circumstances of the appearance and participation of the Hungarian Defense Forces at the event accompanying the inaugural session of the new National Assembly. The President of the Republic, as commander-in-chief of the Hungarian Defense Forces, has no legal authority to issue instructions to the Hungarian Defene Forces regarding the event on May 9.”

Cover photo: Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi (Photo: MTI/Sandor Ujvari)

 

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