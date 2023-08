Satellite imagery collected by @planet on August 9 shows a significant number of vehicles at the #Wagner camp in Tsel, Asipovichy, #Belarus, and may even indicate that more vehicles have arrived at the base between August 1 and August 9. https://t.co/4FpPCkpFVN https://t.co/AzCX99SKaL pic.twitter.com/qtUs3yfCtg