Továbbra is megállíthatatlan a Ferencvárost a BL-ből kiejtő feröeri csapat

🇫🇴📊 KÍ Klaksvík in numbers:



2⃣ Domestic champions eliminated from UCL

2⃣.7⃣7⃣ Squad market value in €m

6⃣ UCL qualifying goals for Árni Frederiksberg

1⃣6⃣ League wins in a row

1⃣6⃣ Games unbeaten in all comps

2⃣2⃣ Faroese players in the squad

5⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ Village population