Csetepaté volt a szerbek miatt a bosnyák–ukrán meccsen. És most?

🇺🇦 Ukraine’s final preparations for the crucial match 🙌🏻



💙💛 Watch how Ukraine held their training session ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-final game vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦#Україна #Ukraine #Shakhtar #BosniaHerzegovinaUkraine



pic.twitter.com/PlOL1QeDa4