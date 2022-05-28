Hungarian right is the conservative revolution’s engine

“Together we are strength, but scattered apart, we are just dinner for the Marxist wolves,” said Miklós Szánthó at the Transatlantic Summit IV. He continued that if we do not command the left to stop, they may try to tear us away from God, deprive us of our nation, and brainwash our children. However, the Director of the Center for Fundamental Rights believes that the Hungarian right is setting an example to follow as the engine of the growing, world-wide conservative revolution, and will not allow for this to happen.

It is clear that sheep and wolves do not agree on the definition of freedom

– said Miklós Szánthó, paraphrasing Lincoln, to open the Transatlantic Summit IV. Mel Gibson, who has been filming in Hungary for the past few months, also made an appearance at the event.

Liberals are coming up with new rights

According to Miklós Szánthó, liberals are trying to appropriate the concept of freedom; they believe that the whole of society and gender identities, along with freedom, were created by people – so they can transform or change this according to the needs of any individual. In fact, postmodern approaches to the meaning of freedom go as far as to say that it is what an individual feels is necessary to fulfill their needs in a given moment.

“Have no doubts: they would applaud a wolf’s freedom if it decided to eat alamb. Given of course that it is a progressive, socialist wolf and a conservative lamb,” said the Director of the Center for Fundamental Rights.

He continued to say that,

The opponents of conservatives are coming up with new rights for themselves while completely crushing basic human rights such as freedom of speech. This is happening because liberals see the individual as the foundation of society and individual rights are just tools to satisfy unlimited desires.

Their approach has devalued basic rights, which conservatives value most, he pointed out. In connection with this, Miklós Szánthó also said that unfortunately today, another basic right has come under attack: this is none other than a parent’s right to give their children the sexual education they see fit.

In doing so, liberals have crossed a red line which they should not have

– he emphasized. Those who refer to themselves as liberals, progressives, social democrats or democratic socialists, are the modern-day followers of Marx. He knew all too well that free society cannot be destroyed, unless you break down families.