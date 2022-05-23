Hungarian interests

What should us Hungarians and Romanians do with each other? That was a question Ady Endre’s friend, Octavian Goga did not know the answer to (just as Ady); neither did Miklós Bánffy who spoke with the Romanian shepherds; nor did the clueless Ceausescu nor Kádár, nor did Medgyessy who toasted with his new friends on December 1st. Let us establish one thing: we still do not know, to this day, the solution to how Hungarians and Romanians can live in peace together in Transylvania – or anywhere for that matter where the threats of 1918 do not cast its shadow.

Now, when the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák was chided for feeling obliged to represent Hungarians in Transylvania, it would have been nice if these aggressors would have expressed their opposition a bit more elegantly. But they failed. We have once again learned that Hungarians in Transylvania can only be represented by the Romanian state and – as they delicately put it – there should be a distinction between Hungarians born within Hungary and those that were not.

We are not so sure of this.