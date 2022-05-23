időjárás 14°C Dezső 2022. május 23.
“We will never cut off the umbilical cord between the motherland and the torn Hungarians and we will never let it be cut off”

MTI
1 órája 48 perce
“We will never cut off the umbilical cord between the motherland and the torn Hungarians and we will never let it be cut off”

“We are looking for allies in preventing a war of weapons and in the ideological warfare against those who want to overthrow the order of creation; we want to preserve the family as family, men as men, and women as women, and the nation as a natural habitat for our coexistence,” said President Katalin Novák at Alba Iulia (Gyulafehérvár).

In her speech after the unveiling of the Gábor Bethlen statue, she emphasized that we must debate and try to come to agreement, try to find allies, and open doors so that Hungarians can have a better and more beautiful life. “In a way that those who cooperate with us and serve as

allies benefit as well. This is Central Europe’s future,” announced Katalin Novák. She went on to emphasize:

We will never cut off the umbilical cord between the motherland and the torn Hungarians and we will never let it be cut off.

“Not only will the golden age of Gábor Bethlen and Transylvania not let go, we will not let go of each other either.” The President explained that the reason she was there was because Gábor Bethlen did not let go, and thus we will not let go of him either – he, the man who created everlasting elements in Transylvania, while others were destroying, waging wars, and stealing. “Since then, 400 years have passed, but we are still inspired and obliged by the Reformed Prince [Gábor Bethlen] to build brick and mortar buildings as well as spiritual bastions with faith and words.” The Hungarian President added that these two things together – material and spirit, body and soul – make up the church.

Václav Klaus: Viktor Orbán got something right

Former President of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus, visiting Hungary as an invited guest of the CPAC Hungary conference, sat down with Magyar Nemzet to discuss the importance of this event and the significance of its location this year.

 

She also reminded that in Southern Transylvania they consecrated 10 new churches. They were glad to celebrate a decade that delivered an unprecedented period of construction through the cooperation of the motherland and the Hungarian Reformed, Catholic, and Lutheran communities.

She said that the survival of the Hungarian communities in Transylvania and the growth of these communities which have taken root outside of our borders is a common value and interest which does not go against anyone else.

Katalin Novák emphasized that Gábor Bethlen obliged us to build by faith and with faith to preserve our faith. While the Turks were attacking from one side, the Austrians from another, the Germans were applying pressure, and domestic strife was threatening us – we could still build with faith. This faith was the faith that prevailed. The Transylvanian's faith is one that prevailed; the Transylvanian Hungarians are not just Hungarians, but rather Hungarians that prevailed. Hungarians who know from the deepest corner of their heart that the way to help the prosperity of the motherland and their homeland is by preserving their mother tongue, passing on customs, costumes and pride.

They can also play a role in the enrichment of Hungarians and Romania, if they can defend their independence

– announced the President.

Katalin Novák highlighted that Bethlen did not let go, and we will not let go because we love the Hungarian in him that was not a ruler through his wealth, superior, or historical prerogatives, but rather through his wisdom and inflexibility to negotiate the survival of Transylvania – and when needed, willing to oppose or reconcile. But this always served to protect the safety and ascendance of his own kind. That is Bethlen-policy, in the noble sense of the word, the common good, the service of Hungarians.

Photo: (MTI/Noémi Burzák)

 

Hungarian interests

Katalin Novák was chided for feeling obliged to represent Hungarians in Transylvania.

Václav Klaus: Viktor Orbán got something right

Former President of the Czech Republic Václav Klaus, visiting Hungary as an invited guest of the CPAC Hungary conference, sat down with Magyar Nemzet to discuss the importance of this event and the significance of its location this year.

Katalin Novák: Hungary and Poland can count on each other

“Poland and Hungary could count on each other thus far – we will not allow anyone to drive us apart” – affirmed the Hungarian President.

Institute of Hungarian Research: It is historical fact that Hungary had a seaport

A dispute arose over Viktor Orbán’s statement in the radio last week: “Hungary had seaports, but these were taken away.”

HUF 6 billion in Hungarian aid to Syria

Péter Szijjártó also announced that Hungary rejects any attempts to draw parallels or conflate the Ukrainian refugees and those entering the EU illegally from the south.

“I took on the representation of Hungarian interests and values”

After two five-year cycles, Hungarian President János Áder, will finish his term on May 9th and sat down to speak with Magyar Nemzet.

Megkezdi a munkát Orbán Viktor következő kormánya, miután a parlament május 24-i ülésnapján az új kabinet tagjai esküt tesznek az Országgyűlésben.

Vélemény
Juhász Attila

Igazságot Magyarországnak, a magyaroknak!

Területi revíziót senki sem követel, de az autonómia teljesen jogos igény.

