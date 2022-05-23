“We are looking for allies in preventing a war of weapons and in the ideological warfare against those who want to overthrow the order of creation; we want to preserve the family as family, men as men, and women as women, and the nation as a natural habitat for our coexistence,” said President Katalin Novák at Alba Iulia (Gyulafehérvár).

In her speech after the unveiling of the Gábor Bethlen statue, she emphasized that we must debate and try to come to agreement, try to find allies, and open doors so that Hungarians can have a better and more beautiful life. “In a way that those who cooperate with us and serve as

allies benefit as well. This is Central Europe’s future,” announced Katalin Novák. She went on to emphasize:

We will never cut off the umbilical cord between the motherland and the torn Hungarians and we will never let it be cut off.

“Not only will the golden age of Gábor Bethlen and Transylvania not let go, we will not let go of each other either.” The President explained that the reason she was there was because Gábor Bethlen did not let go, and thus we will not let go of him either – he, the man who created everlasting elements in Transylvania, while others were destroying, waging wars, and stealing. “Since then, 400 years have passed, but we are still inspired and obliged by the Reformed Prince [Gábor Bethlen] to build brick and mortar buildings as well as spiritual bastions with faith and words.” The Hungarian President added that these two things together – material and spirit, body and soul – make up the church.