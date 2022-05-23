Viktor Orbán believes winter will be harder than most think

“The results speak for themselves,” President Vučić highlighted, referring to how Hungary and Serbia’s relations have developed in the past few years. He said:
“If Hungary is in need of anything due to the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, Serbia is prepared to help their neighbor and vice versa.”
As he explained, seven years ago, Hungary was only in seventh place in terms of trade, but today it has become Serbia’s second most important partner – demonstrating the significant improvement in relations. This proves that we have mutual trust and respect as well as common interests.
Aleksandar Vučić also pointed out that the whole world will be facing a very difficult winter this year. He emphasized that those living in Serbia have not yet felt these effects because they are provided for, but they must make all necessary preparations.
Before the fair, Aleksandar Vučić and Viktor Orbán discussed how to survive this crisis and how the two countries can help each other.
Given that both Serbia and Hungary have significant agricultural industries, they most likely will not need each other's help. But if either country suffers shortages, their neighbor is ready to help – emphasized the Serbian President.
He added that if the Ukrainian war does not come to an end, a fourth of the world will suffer serious food shortages.
Thus, it is important to secure our energy and food supply for ourselves, he said. By working together, we can make things easier for all of us. He added that Serbia aims to procure a significant amount of energy, but the country does not have enough storage capacity; so, the Hungarian Prime Minister promised that Serbia can use Hungary’s storage facilities.
He also pointed out that Hungary is one of Serbia’s closest partners.
Only those participating in the Open Balkans initiative can rival their partnership, a few other neighboring countries. He highlighted that a few days ago the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade represented Serbian interests in Brussels, which testifies to the fact that Hungary stands beside Serbia always and everywhere.
“21 countries and 1100 exhibitors are partaking in the fair this year – 80 percent of the number of participants in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic,” stated the organizers. 53 exhibitors came from Hungary to the one-week agricultural event. The Hungarian guests will have the opportunity to present at the event between May 21st and 27th, on over 1200 square meters. According to the CED Central European Economic Development Network Nonprofit Ltd, the Hungarian exhibitions will take place in three locations. Visitors interested in Hungary’s economic, spiritual, cultural, touristic, and gastronomic treasures can view them at the main national stand and in two other locations where 35 Hungarian businesses will be featured.