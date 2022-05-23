Viktor Orbán believes winter will be harder than most think

“We must ensure bread for everyone in the world so that migrants do not flood Europe again,” said the Hungarian PM. “It is an important interest for everyone in the world to have bread, because if not, enormous masses will embark to Europe on a mission not only for a better life, but to survive; then, the migration we have witnessed so far will just be child’s play compared to what is to come,” warned Viktor Orbán.

He also mentioned the criticism of the Budapest-Belgrade railway project. Now that shipping through Ukraine has become completely unreliable, this investment is worth much more.

Viktor Orbán announced that Hungary will not accept any decisions from Brussels that are economically unreasonable or would come with price increases. This would result in making it impossible to take advantage of the full capacity of our agriculture.

“Hungary is a country of ten million, but if we are clever, we can provide food for twenty million,”

– wrote MTI, quoting the PM. He continued: but for this we cannot burden the Hungarian economy with any reckless measures or sanctions against Russia that will destroy the Hungarian economy, amount to an atomic bomb. Because in this case, not only will Hungary face shortages but moreover, we will not be able to provide for those later coming to our borders as migrants.

“Politics are important, and we cannot ignore this war, but the economy requires sensible decisions, because otherwise we will have problems – and not just in Hungary and Serbia, but in other parts of the world as well,” – he said.

He also discussed the golden rule that if there is land, it must be cultivated. Land must not be left uncultivated. The orchards cannot be neglected, our work must always get done. He called for those present at the fair to never forget this golden rule because it is our job, as those residing in the countryside, to cultivate the land and the country.

According to the MTI report, PM Viktor Orbán was also escorted by Minister of Construction and Investment János Lázár and State Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar on his trip to Serbia. On the occasion of the 89th International Agricultural Fair in Novi Sad (Újvidék), they also consulted with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić;

the Serbian President posted on Facebook about the meeting, calling Viktor Orbán his “dear friend”.