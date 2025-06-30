Budapest Mayor Performs Nazi Salute Sparking Uproar in Western Europe + Video

"Budapest’s mayor performed a Nazi salute while the mayor of Amsterdam stood behind him laughing. They are no longer even ashamed of this anti-Semitic Nazi gesture," wrote Dutch politician Geert Wilders on his social media page.

The leader of the largest Dutch political party posted a video in which Gergely Karacsony is seen saying, "They have no power over us," followed by raising his right arm high and pointing forward with his palm open. Geert Wilders added that Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was seen smiling as she watched the gesture.

In response, the mayor’s communications team gave an awkward explanation to Telex, claiming that the city leader was pointing toward the Carmelite Monastery (the Hungarian prime minister's office).

Did Gergely Karacsony perform a Nazi salute or was he simply pointing?

Here is the video that upset the Dutch and everyone can decide for themselves what Karacsony did: