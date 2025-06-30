Rendkívüli

European Identity Under Threat

"The French language is no longer the exclusive property of the French nation (...) and should be renamed to reflect its 'Creole nature',” said Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of France's far-left party, La France Insoumise (LFI). However, in contrast to him, a rapidly growing number of people are fearing that European and national identities are in danger. Europe has committed itself to cultural relativism and no longer seems to be resisting mass migration, mainly from Islamic regions, emphasized German journalist Claudio Casula.

2025. 06. 30. 17:31
Muslims gather in the Grand Mosque of Paris (Photo: AFP)
According to Jean-Luc Melenchon, there is no ethnically fixed definition that would assign the French language to a specific group, as it was spread through colonialism, wrote the international V4NA news agency. The French language is no longer the exclusive property of the French nation—and certainly not of those who wish to preserve French identity through the language, said Melenchon,whose vision is to make France a "universal nation."

France, Paris, 2025-06-24. Jean-Luc Melenchon. Rally against imperialist attack on Iran. Photograph by Martin Noda / Hans Lucas France, Paris, 2025-06-24. Jean-Luc Melenchon.. Rassemblement contre l agresion imperialiste sur l Iran. Photographie de Martin Noda / Hans Lucas (Photo by Martin Noda / Hans Lucas via AFP)
Europe no longer protects its values: Melenchon’s vision is to make France a “universal nation” (Photo: AFP)

The French themselves do not realize that they are Francophones,

he said.

They speak their mother tongue and often do not pay attention to their surroundings. The truth is that the French language has long ceased to belong exclusively to France or the French people,

he said at a conference on the future of the French-speaking world, adding that

if we want French to be a common language, it has to be a Creole language.

The politician continued by saying:

We see that France is not a language, since it is shared by 29 nations; nor a religion, since there are six religions in our country (the first being Christianity, the second Islam); nor any other alleged national characteristic.

Melenchon first raised the idea of the "Creolization" of French during his 2022 presidential campaign.

Europe No Longer Protects Its Values

"Europe has committed itself to cultural relativism, no longer defends its values, and appears to no longer resist mass migration, mainly from Islamic regions. The face of our continent, at least in the West, is changing drastically. It is becoming increasingly obvious: free societies and open borders are incompatible," writes German journalist Claudio Casula in an opinion piece published on the German news portal Nius, pointing out that some studies show—and it is becoming increasingly obvious on the streets—that Muslim immigrants do not dream of Europe at all, but on the contrary: they despise the West and its culture.

On the streets and squares of our cities—and always in the cities, not in the countryside—radical Muslims demand the caliphate and do not hide their aversion, often hatred, toward the West and its way of life. The fact is: Europe, once characterized by a proud awareness of its cultural and historical uniqueness—the principle of ‘European exceptionalism’—now seems to have distanced itself from its roots. This self-confidence has been replaced by the cultural relativism propagated by the ‘progressives,’ which considers all ways of life as equal and has thereby paved the way for chaos,

he writes.

Cover photo: Muslims gather in the Grand Mosque of Paris (Photo: AFP)

