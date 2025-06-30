According to Jean-Luc Melenchon, there is no ethnically fixed definition that would assign the French language to a specific group, as it was spread through colonialism, wrote the international V4NA news agency. The French language is no longer the exclusive property of the French nation—and certainly not of those who wish to preserve French identity through the language, said Melenchon,whose vision is to make France a "universal nation."

Europe no longer protects its values: Melenchon’s vision is to make France a “universal nation” (Photo: AFP)

The French themselves do not realize that they are Francophones,

he said.

They speak their mother tongue and often do not pay attention to their surroundings. The truth is that the French language has long ceased to belong exclusively to France or the French people,

he said at a conference on the future of the French-speaking world, adding that

if we want French to be a common language, it has to be a Creole language.

The politician continued by saying:

We see that France is not a language, since it is shared by 29 nations; nor a religion, since there are six religions in our country (the first being Christianity, the second Islam); nor any other alleged national characteristic.

Melenchon first raised the idea of the "Creolization" of French during his 2022 presidential campaign.