What Globalized Intifada Really Means

The second intifada (2000–2005), also known as the “Al-Aqsa Intifada,” was far more brutal. Hamas, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Fatah’s Tanzim militia, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other terrorist organisations carried out countless attacks, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,000 Israelis.

From the very beginning, the word intifada has been associated with brutal violence carried out under the banner of "liberation from occupation".

A "Liberation Struggle" Connecting the Left and Muslims

The term colonialism has long inspired sympathy among both the political Left and Muslim communities, as it symbolizes a just struggle against what they perceive as oppressive colonial powers. As early as 2002, protesters against the G8 summit in Ottawa, Canada, displayed banners reading “Globalize the Intifada.” From 2021 onward, this slogan has been increasingly chanted in Western cities such as New York, London, and Berlin—often alongside “Free Palestine” and “From the River to the Sea".

Groups like the New York-based, Palestinian-led Within Our Lifetime (WOL) have promoted this slogan at protests and on social media platforms as a form of opposition to Israeli policy and Western support for the country. The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) and Samidoun have also adopted the slogan—frequently pairing it with “From the River to the Sea”—alongside members of far-left, anti-Zionist, non-Arab movements, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Intifáda: Escalation of Anti-Israel Sentiment

Anti-Israel demonstrations escalated dramatically after 7 October 2023, when Palestinian terrorists attacked communities along the southern Israeli border. The anti-Israel movement in the West gained renewed momentum. From the US to Berlin, there were hate-mongering protests, occupation of lecture halls, acts of vandalism, graffiti, and physical attacks against Jews.

In Europe—particularly in countries with high of Muslim populations—anti-Semitic crimes increased sharply.

According to the Association of Research and Information Centres on Antisemitic Crimes (RIAS), 8,627 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in Germany in 2024, marking a 77 per cent increase compared to 2023. These included eight cases of extreme violence, 186 physical attacks, and 300 threats. In France, anti-Semitic incidents rose by over 350 per cent compared to the previous year, with 28 per cent of them being violent.