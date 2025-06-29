Balazs Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Political Director, has joined the initiative launched by Alexandra Szentkiralyi to counter the Budapest Pride craze. The Fidesz group leader in Budapest Municipal Assembly had called on everyone to post on social media who or what they are most proud of. In addition to Balazs Orban, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch and many government members have joined the call.

Photo: Facebook/Balazs Orban

Balazs Orban came up with quite a list:

The Hungarian Nobel laureates

Hungarian astronauts and the fact that Hungary has a space program once again

Our Olympic successes - closing the 2024 Olympics with 19 medals and finishing 14th in the medal standings

That after 44 years of waiting, the Hungarian national football team qualified again for the European Championship in 2016 and has repeated this feat every time since

Our Oscar-winning films and internationally successful TV series

Our new architectural masterpieces, such as the Museum of Ethnography and the House of Music, which have won numerous international awards

The renewal of the Buda Castle District

Hungary’s beautiful landscapes - from Lake Balaton and the Hortobagy, and our historic towns

The successes both abroad and at home of Hungarian companies

Our globally recognized family support system

Our outstanding public safety – that Hungary is one of the safest countries in Europe

Our thousand-year-old statehood

Hungarian innovations and inventions

The uniqueness of the Hungarian language, our literature and poetry

Hungarian folk music, traditions and cultural heritage

Our gastronomy, from Michelin-starred restaurants and world-renowned wine regions to the tradition of palinka [fruit spirits] distillation and the diversity of Hungarikum products

The everyday efforts of the Hungarian people, who have built and sustained this country

And the list could go on and on...

he concluded.

At the end of the list the PM’s Political Director, remarked how telling it was that when he originally tried to have ChatGPT create the image attached to his post,

the request was denied, citing community guidelines.

It is not uncommon for artificial intelligence to refuse to respond to such requests or questions. Recently, Gergely Gulyas, the Minister heading the PM's cabinet, notably challenged one of these AI systems.

In the end, Balazs Orban managed to create the image without a hitch, using Grok, he wrote,

I am ready for the shadowbanning Facebook algorithms usually do after posts like this. This freedom of speech is a beautiful thing…

Balazs Orban concluded with irony.