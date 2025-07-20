Rendkívüli

Az agrárminiszter is elképedt, Nagy István szégyenről és gyalázatról ír

PM Orban: Never is Hungary's Answer

Hungary's prime minister sent a message to Brussels in a post on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 20. 10:28
I will never accept an EU budget that sends Hungarians' money to Ukraine. I will never accept an EU budget that destroys Hungarian farmers. I will never accept an EU budget that makes Hungary vulnerable to blackmail. I will never accept that we Hungarians only receive the funds we are entitled to if we submit to Brussels' pro-war, pro-immigration and pro-gender policies, the prime minister wrote in a post on his social media page. Viktor Orban put it this way:

It’s time Brussels learns this too: the Hungarian answer is never

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

