PM Orban: Never is Hungary's Answer

I will never accept an EU budget that sends Hungarians' money to Ukraine. I will never accept an EU budget that destroys Hungarian farmers. I will never accept an EU budget that makes Hungary vulnerable to blackmail. I will never accept that we Hungarians only receive the funds we are entitled to if we submit to Brussels' pro-war, pro-immigration and pro-gender policies, the prime minister wrote in a post on his social media page. Viktor Orban put it this way:

It’s time Brussels learns this too: the Hungarian answer is never

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)