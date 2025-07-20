President of Hungary Receives a Letter from the Vatican

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok posted Pope Leo XIV’s letter of gratitude on social media.

Tamas Sulyok received a letter from Pope Leo XIV (Photo: AFP)

I received Pope Leo XIV’s good wishes and blessing with the deepest respect. The Holy Father's words — in the spirit of faith, peace, and service — offer spiritual strength and hope for our nation,

Hungary's president wrote.

"With joy and a grateful heart, I reflect on his prayers, in which he asked the Almighty for blessings for Hungary, for the prosperity of our people, and for the lives of our compatriots," he added.

The president concluded his message with a Latin phrase:

Deo gratias et caritati Ecclesiae,

which means: "Thanks be to God and for the love of the Church."

