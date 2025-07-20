Rendkívüli

Az agrárminiszter is elképedt, Nagy István szégyenről és gyalázatról ír

Sulyok Tamáspápaköztársasági elnök
magyar

President of Hungary Receives a Letter from the Vatican

The President of the Republic of Hungary received a letter from the Vatican. Tamas Sulyok shared Pope Leo XIV's words of thanks on social media.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 07. 20. 11:34
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok posted Pope Leo XIV’s letter of gratitude on social media.

XIV. Leó pápától kapott levelet Sulyok Tamás
 Tamas Sulyok received a letter from Pope Leo XIV (Photo: AFP)

I received Pope Leo XIV’s good wishes and blessing with the deepest respect. The Holy Father's words — in the spirit of faith, peace, and service — offer spiritual strength and hope for our nation,

Hungary's president wrote.
"With joy and a grateful heart, I reflect on his prayers, in which he asked the Almighty for blessings for Hungary, for the prosperity of our people, and for the lives of our compatriots," he added.

The president concluded his message with a Latin phrase:

Deo gratias et caritati Ecclesiae,

which means: "Thanks be to God and for the love of the Church."

Cover photo: Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekOrbán Viktor

Az RTL Orbán-gyűlölő színésze széttaposta Magyar Péter vérlázító hazugságát

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Brüsszel Peti köpni-nyelni nem tudott.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.