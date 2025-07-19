People Smugglers Adopt New Tactic at Hungarian Border

There have also been noticeable changes in the behavior of illegal migrants. According to recent observations, due to the increased risks and actions taken by authorities, migrants have become more cautious: they primarily move at night, spend shorter periods at resting spots than before, and now travel in small groups instead of the previously common dozens or even hundreds. Numbers typically increase at the time and place selected for the border crossing, when smugglers attempt to move larger groups across the border, the Migration Research Institute noted in its analysis sent to Magyar Nemzet.

Migrants in the forest. Armed clashes used to be common among people smugglers (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

As previously reported, the number of illegal border crossings at the Serbian–Hungarian border dropped drastically starting in October 2023. This decline was due not only to reduced global migration pressure on Europe but also to the consistent and intensive work at the border fence by Hungarian authorities—border police and border hunters—and the Serbian authorities’ increasing involvement in effective border protection.

Daily Attempts at Hungarian Border

As illegal crossings along the Serbian–Hungarian border have become much more difficult, alternative routes along the main Western Balkans corridor have become more significant. Instead of heading north from Serbia, migrants increasingly try to enter the European Union by moving westward through Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Serbian police intercept migrants on the Drina River near the town of Ljubovija (Photo: Serbian Interior Ministry)

They typically cross the Drina River, which separates Serbia from Bosnia and Herzegovina and can sometimes be forded depending on water levels, then continue through Croatia, generally always proceeding via Slovenia toward Austria or Italy.

The Migration Research Institute states that despite the general decline on the Western Balkans route, illegal migrants’ entry into the Schengen Area—or at least attempts at entry—continue on a daily basis at the Serbian–Hungarian border.

Contradictions and People Smugglers

Reports from those monitoring illegal migration on the ground sometimes reflect contradictory experiences. A member of the Asotthalom Rural Civil Guard, which operates in one of the areas most affected by illegal migration along the Hungarian border and greatly helps national border patrols, noted a change in people smuggling activity.

According to recent observations, migrants are arriving in a more disorganized manner, which provides authorities with more opportunities to apprehend groups. There have also been changes in entry points

and in the directions of inland movement on the Hungarian side.

A Hungarian journalist based in Subotica (Szabadka), who has closely followed events in the region since the 2015 migration crisis, recently reported that migrants are now rarely seen in Subotica or other settlements on the Serbian side of the border. According to his experience, irregular migrants are now typically being transported directly to the border area from Belgrade or southern Serbia, avoiding

the days- or weeks-long group movements that were previously common in and around Subotica.

During a field survey in spring 2025, the journalist checked many former camps, which now stood empty and abandoned. Only a few temporary resting spots indicated recent migrant presence, evident from discarded documents, airline ticket stubs with recent dates, and fresh garbage. He also noted that Afghan smuggling organizer groups have practically disappeared from the region.

Movement in the Forests

A local forester working along the wooded strip of the Serbian–Hungarian border—a zone regularly involved in illegal crossing attempts—reported continued significant illegal migration and smuggler presence.

In early June, he detected three separate migrant and smuggler groups in the forest.

In the central part of the border forest, the “313s” were active, while another group used the area around an abandoned mining site called Tozegbanya. Further west, on the Serbian side of the border, Moroccan migrants set up camp. In mid-June, the forester observed increased migrant activity and noted a minor fire, likely caused by embers left behind and reignited by the wind.

Furthermore, abandoned, derelict customs and agricultural buildings, as well as uninhabited family homes on the Serbian side of the border—previously known hotspots—are once again serving as temporary shelters for migrants. A The Telegraph article from early June 2025 also confirmed this, reporting the phenomenon based on on-site information.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Nur Photo/Guillaume Pinon)