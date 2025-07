Elege van a spanyoloknak a bevándorlókból

🚨 SPAIN’S PATRIOTS RISE! 70% DEMAND MASS DEPORTATIONS TO SAVE NATION FROM MIGRANT INVASION! 🚨 The Spanish people are DONE with the globalist open-border TREASON! A SHATTERING Sigma Dos poll for El Mundo (https://t.co/hnuRuEQhnZ) exposes the truth: 70% of Spaniards BACK MASS… pic.twitter.com/hjlXI0awhG