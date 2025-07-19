Janos Lazar: Brussels Attacks Again, Tisza Party Betrays Hungary

The Tisza Party is quietly assisting Brussels’s latest attack, once again prioritizing foreign interests, Janos Lazar, posted in reference to

to the latest plan by Brussels, in which "foreign truck drivers who traverse through Hungary and wear down Hungarian roads will no longer be allowed to use Hungarian on-board toll units. They will be forced to purchase foreign devices instead of the Hungarian ones."

“This is yet another way to shortchange the Hungarian people. We will certainly not allow this,” the minister of construction and transport emphasized. Lazar added that "if Hungary were to nod along unquestioningly to every madness and concession to multinationals coming out of Brussels, suddenly everything would be deemed perfectly fine regarding the rule of law in Hungary." He called infringement procedures the EU’s “clubs” to beat down countries. “The benefit of Hungarian work should go to Hungarians; Hungarian roads should generate revenue for Hungarians, not for the multinational groups behind Brussels,” he asserted.

"And where is the Tisza Party during all this? They are right there at the forefront in Brussels, actively campaigning to have our country beaten down.”

“Whose interests are they actually serving?” he asked, concluding that: “The essence does not change: Brussels attacks again, and the Tisza Party betrays us again!”

Minister Janos Lazar also announced that to ease the burden on Hungarian families, from September the convenience fees on motorway tolls will be abolished. Previously, there was no cap on these fees, with resellers arbitrarily charging extra fees ranging from 400 forints to several thousand forints on top of the official motorway sticker price.

For example, for a D1 category passenger car, the official price of a nationwide monthly sticker was 10,710 forints (26.84 euros) , but motorists were often forced to pay at minimum 11,110 forints (27.84 euros) due to these additional charges. Now, this practice will be stopped.

“No additional costs will be allowed on top of the official sticker price anymore. Starting from September, the convenience fee will be exactly zero forints.”

