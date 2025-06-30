Viktor Orban Speaks to Tibor Kapu from Space + Video

Just a few hours ago, Viktor Orban went live and spoke with Tibor Kapu, the second Hungarian astronaut.

This is Earth, specifically its center, Budapest. I greet you with respect!

Viktor Orban began the conversation and then continued by saying:

We need to clarify two things. First, may I call you Tibor? Second, there are a few topics we’re not allowed to discuss. Please note that we cannot talk about politics, military affairs, religion, advertising, gender, global warming, or pseudoscience. But those aren't the important questions. What matters is: how are you, Tibor?"

The astronaut said he was doing well and emphasized:

It’s an honor to speak not only with you today but also with every viewer watching. I’d like to greet all the viewers and everyone present.

He added that it was the middle of a busy workday. "As for the mentioned topics, I’ll try to avoid them, as I’m not really well-versed in any of them," he said.

Tibor, I was 17 years old when I watched Bertalan Farkas’ launch. In that sense, I have one up on you, because you're the second one I’ve had the chance to see. Down here, everyone wants to be Tibor Kapu, and if I were a kid now, I probably would too. Do you feel that?

asked the prime minister.

When I arrived on the space station, we had already been traveling in space for 26 hours. Between the docking and the welcome ceremony, I had one hour and during that hour, I managed to call my parents. It was the first time I’d heard their voices in about a day and a half. They told me how much of an impact the launch had on the Hungarian people and the Hungarian nation. So yes, I feel it, and I’m incredibly happy that we’ve already achieved one of the mission’s most important goals: reaching the Hungarian people,

emphasized Tibor Kapu.

Viktor Orban said that "we are very proud of you for reaching such heights. There is a debate here, sometimes even within the government, about whether it makes sense for Hungary to get involved in the international space industry and space missions." In his response, Tibor Kapu was cystal clear:

To me, it’s not even a question. I believe, and I say this sincerely: small countries like Hungary, small nations, are capable of dreaming the biggest dreams. The space industry today is a field where you don’t need to be a major player to join in.

Giving a good example, he said: "Alongside me, there is an American colleague, an Indian colleague, and a Polish one. Poland isn't considered a top spacefaring nation—though India and the US are far ahead—but this is a great example of what we can achieve through international cooperation." He highlighted that "by By all reasonable estimates, the space industry is a booming field. Practically every cent, or forint we invest now will return sixfold. That should sound very good to people who work with numbers. As an engineer, I’m not always one of those people. What matters more to me is how many people we can inspire through this mission. Whatever I’ve achieved in life, I’ve done it by looking to my role models and learning from them. That’s why I’m here today. Among those role models was my father, and of course, Bertalan Farkas. And if we can have a similar impact on young Hungarians, I think we’ve already won the cause," he said.

Most of my days are spent conducting experiments. I consider myself very lucky: with the AX-4 mission, we brought up around 60 experiments, and out of those, I’m carrying out about 25 on my own as a Hungarian, which is an incredibly large number. Researchers in the Hunor [Hungarian to Orbit] program have been working for years to assemble this large batch of experiments,

said the astronaut.

Tibor Kapu also revealed that he has already planted the first pepper, radish, and wheat seeds. He also checked on and positioned the fruit flies that were brought to space, which will be important for future DNA research. It’s a very busy workday full of experiments, he said, adding that when he’s not working, he tries to rest. Over the past four days, resting has mostly meant chatting with international colleagues who welcomed them onboard.

"The International Space Station has a famous module called the Cupola. It has seven windows and always looks down at Earth. I started my day there this morning at 4 a.m. because I saw we’d be passing over Hungary around then. I woke up with the Hungarian people. It was sunrise both here and in Hungary," he disclosed.

I saw Lake Ferto very clearly, as well as Kecskemet and Szeged. I could also see the southern part of Lake Balaton and Keszthely. Unfortunately, everything else was covered in clouds, so I may still have to wait for the most beautiful view,

he said.

Viktor Orban then asked about the effects of weightlessness:

What I’d like to know is: in zero gravity up there, does common sense still function?

"I’d like to think it does, and you really need it, because our workdays are very demanding. Though it’s true that zero gravity has many so-called negative side effects, or at least effects, on the human body. One of those effects might even be visible on my face," the astronaut responded.

"If I see it correctly, the research you're doing, about thirty projects, those are all Hungarian, right? Who commissioned you for this? Universities, private companies? Who’s behind the research," asked the Hungarian prime minister.

You’ve basically said everything for me. Hungarian universities, Hungarian research teams, and Hungarian companies are behind these projects. You could practically list every university from ELTE to BME, and also the universities in Szeged, Debrecen, and Pecs. There are also Hungarian companies that have already been key players in the international space industry, and now we have some new ones too. For us, in the Hunor program, this is a source of joy, because we can proudly say there were companies and researchers who entered the world of space thanks to this program. Of course, we also needed the researchers who already have decades of experience,

Tibor Kapu said.

Orban wanted to know what Kapu plans to photograph and bring back from space.

That’s actually how I wanted to respond to your previous question too, because from up here, everyone in Hungary looks great. I've now had several chances to see the Carpathian Basin. About thirteen or so hours after our lift-off, we had a live check-in from our Dragon capsule before we even reached the space station or docked, and during that live broadcast, we were flying directly over Hungary. I think my speech revealed this, as I got pretty emotional and was not prepared for those moments,

he replied, adding that "I can proudly say they were truly emotional moments. And this morning at 4 a.m., I got up along with the Hungarians, because we were passing over Hungary during sunrise, and I want to capture these moments in every way I can. I hope to see the Carpathian Basin both during the day and at night. I don't claim to be the best photographer, but I’ll do my best."