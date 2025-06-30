Rendkívüli

Viktor Orban Speaks to Tibor Kapu from Space + Video

Tibor Kapu revealed what the Carpathian Basin looks like from space. Viktor Orban had an extraordinary conversation with the Hungarian astronaut, who also talked about what food he took with him and whether the war is visible from space.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 30. 16:44
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Just a few hours ago, Viktor Orban went live and spoke with Tibor Kapu, the second Hungarian astronaut.

This is Earth, specifically its center, Budapest. I greet you with respect!

Viktor Orban began the conversation and then continued by saying:

We need to clarify two things. First, may I call you Tibor? Second, there are a few topics we’re not allowed to discuss. Please note that we cannot talk about politics, military affairs, religion, advertising, gender, global warming, or pseudoscience. But those aren't the important questions. What matters is: how are you, Tibor?"

The astronaut said he was doing well and emphasized:

It’s an honor to speak not only with you today but also with every viewer watching. I’d like to greet all the viewers and everyone present.

He added that it was the middle of a busy workday. "As for the mentioned topics, I’ll try to avoid them, as I’m not really well-versed in any of them," he said.

Tibor, I was 17 years old when I watched Bertalan Farkas’ launch. In that sense, I have one up on you, because you're the second one I’ve had the chance to see. Down here, everyone wants to be Tibor Kapu, and if I were a kid now, I probably would too. Do you feel that?

asked the prime minister.

When I arrived on the space station, we had already been traveling in space for 26 hours. Between the docking and the welcome ceremony, I had one hour and during that hour, I managed to call my parents. It was the first time I’d heard their voices in about a day and a half. They told me how much of an impact the launch had on the Hungarian people and the Hungarian nation. So yes, I feel it, and I’m incredibly happy that we’ve already achieved one of the mission’s most important goals: reaching the Hungarian people,

emphasized Tibor Kapu.

Viktor Orban said that "we are very proud of you for reaching such heights. There is a debate here, sometimes even within the government, about whether it makes sense for Hungary to get involved in the international space industry and space missions." In his response, Tibor Kapu was cystal clear:

To me, it’s not even a question. I believe, and I say this sincerely: small countries like Hungary, small nations, are capable of dreaming the biggest dreams. The space industry today is a field where you don’t need to be a major player to join in.

Giving a good example, he said: "Alongside me, there is an American colleague, an Indian colleague, and a Polish one. Poland isn't considered a top spacefaring nation—though India and the US are far ahead—but this is a great example of what we can achieve through international cooperation." He highlighted that "by By all reasonable estimates, the space industry is a booming field. Practically every cent, or forint we invest now will return sixfold. That should sound very good to people who work with numbers. As an engineer, I’m not always one of those people. What matters more to me is how many people we can inspire through this mission. Whatever I’ve achieved in life, I’ve done it by looking to my role models and learning from them. That’s why I’m here today. Among those role models was my father, and of course, Bertalan Farkas. And if we can have a similar impact on young Hungarians, I think we’ve already won the cause," he said.

Most of my days are spent conducting experiments. I consider myself very lucky: with the AX-4 mission, we brought up around 60 experiments, and out of those, I’m carrying out about 25 on my own as a Hungarian, which is an incredibly large number. Researchers in the Hunor [Hungarian to Orbit] program have been working for years to assemble this large batch of experiments,

said the astronaut.

Tibor Kapu also revealed that he has already planted the first pepper, radish, and wheat seeds. He also checked on and positioned the fruit flies that were brought to space, which will be important for future DNA research. It’s a very busy workday full of experiments, he said, adding that when he’s not working, he tries to rest. Over the past four days, resting has mostly meant chatting with international colleagues who welcomed them onboard. 

"The International Space Station has a famous module called the Cupola. It has seven windows and always looks down at Earth. I started my day there this morning at 4 a.m. because I saw we’d be passing over Hungary around then. I woke up with the Hungarian people. It was sunrise both here and in Hungary," he disclosed.

I saw Lake Ferto very clearly, as well as Kecskemet and Szeged. I could also see the southern part of Lake Balaton and Keszthely. Unfortunately, everything else was covered in clouds, so I may still have to wait for the most beautiful view,

he said.

Viktor Orban then asked about the effects of weightlessness:

What I’d like to know is: in zero gravity up there, does common sense still function?

"I’d like to think it does, and you really need it, because our workdays are very demanding. Though it’s true that zero gravity has many so-called negative side effects, or at least effects, on the human body. One of those effects might even be visible on my face," the astronaut responded.

"If I see it correctly, the research you're doing, about thirty projects, those are all Hungarian, right? Who commissioned you for this? Universities, private companies? Who’s behind the research," asked the Hungarian prime minister.

You’ve basically said everything for me. Hungarian universities, Hungarian research teams, and Hungarian companies are behind these projects. You could practically list every university from ELTE to BME, and also the universities in Szeged, Debrecen, and Pecs. There are also Hungarian companies that have already been key players in the international space industry, and now we have some new ones too. For us, in the Hunor program, this is a source of joy, because we can proudly say there were companies and researchers who entered the world of space thanks to this program. Of course, we also needed the researchers who already have decades of experience,

Tibor Kapu said.

Orban wanted to know what Kapu plans to photograph and bring back from space. 

That’s actually how I wanted to respond to your previous question too, because from up here, everyone in Hungary looks great. I've now had several chances to see the Carpathian Basin. About thirteen or so hours after our lift-off, we had a live check-in from our Dragon capsule before we even reached the space station or docked, and during that live broadcast, we were flying directly over Hungary. I think my speech revealed this, as I got pretty emotional and was not prepared for those moments,

he replied, adding that "I can proudly say they were truly emotional moments. And this morning at 4 a.m., I got up along with the Hungarians, because we were passing over Hungary during sunrise, and I want to capture these moments in every way I can. I hope to see the Carpathian Basin both during the day and at night. I don't claim to be the best photographer, but I’ll do my best."

Tibor Kapu also revealed that they’re currently traveling at a speed of 28 thousand kilometers per hour, which is fast enough to "fall around" the Earth, that is, to orbit Earth.

That means, at 400 kilometers above Earth, gravity still exists but we’re moving sideways so fast, if I can put it that way, that we’re constantly "falling around" the planet. Since the Earth is round, for every meter we fall, we move a meter sideways too. That’s why we are basically floating in weightlessness, like this microphone is doing in front of me,

he explained.

Kapu said his colleagues treat him well, and he treats them well too. "We look out for each other, and that’s probably the most important thing, he added.

"Out of the eleven people here, seven are flying to space for the first time, which shows just how much the space industry is expanding, what a huge boom we’re experiencing. I really like my colleagues, and I hope they like me too. In this mission, we’ve been learning and training together for over a year now. We've been through a lot. I’d say we’re one of the happiest crews to have ever gone to space," he said.

In answer to Viktor Orban's question of what the Hungarian astronaut eats, Kapu said,

I brought some food with me. I’ve got Piros Arany [a spicy red pepper paste] and hot paprika, which I’m very proud of.

He noted that

unfortunately, salt contributes to bone loss, and here on the space station, that bone density loss is much more pronounced, so we can’t eat very salty food.

During the conversation, Viktor Orban made the following comment:

Tibor, one of the most appealing things about my job is that I have to see the big picture. There are ministries—each focused on their own areas—but I have to see the whole thing: all Hungarians and the entire Carpathian Basin. But you’re in an even better position than I am because you see the whole world. Do you feel how special that is? That no other Hungarian, except Bertalan Farkas and now you, has ever experienced this?

"It’s truly a special experience, even just considering that I came here with an international team," the astronaut replied. "Minutes after launch, we already saw how beautiful our planet is, how colorful and far brighter than I ever imagined. And honestly, aside from maybe a dozen people (since only two space stations are currently orbiting Earth), everyone else is down there on our one and only planet," he said.

Tibor, we’re running out of time. I’d like to ask just one more thing: can you see signs of war from up there?

the Hungarian prime minister asked in conclusion.

From up here, to be honest, all I see is beauty: wonderful colors, stunning clouds, and beautiful cities. So far, that’s all I’ve seen,

Tibor Kapu replied.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

