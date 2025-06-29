UkrajnaVoks 2025Tseber Roland IvanovicsMagyar Péter
Peter Magyar’s Ukrainian Spy “Brother” Insults More Than Two Million Hungarians

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 29. 16:52
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Facebook / Mate Kocsis)
“I’ve been addressed by the Ukrainian spy, Roland Tseber,” said Tamas Menczer in a video posted on his social media page. The communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–KDNP alliance also shared what the Ukrainian spy had to say.

Magyar Péter és Tseber Roland (Forrás: Instagram)
Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)

The Ukrainian spy, Roland Tseber, who Peter Magyar refers to as ‘brother,’ wrote to me that those who said no to Ukraine’s EU membership are brainwashed,

Menczer explained. He then clarified: “So, if you said no to Ukraine’s EU membership [in Voks 2025] – and there were 2.2 million of us – then according to Roland Tseber, you are a brainwashed idiot.” "This Tseber is Peter Magyar’s 'brother'. They are 'bros"', united for Ukraine," he added.

A message to the ‘brothers’: 95% said no to Ukraine’s EU membership,

the politician emphasized, citing the results of Voks 2025, and added: “For us, Hungary comes first.”

 

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Facebook / Mate Kocsis)

