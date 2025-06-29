Peter Magyar’s Ukrainian Spy “Brother” Insults More Than Two Million Hungarians

“I’ve been addressed by the Ukrainian spy, Roland Tseber,” said Tamas Menczer in a video posted on his social media page. The communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–KDNP alliance also shared what the Ukrainian spy had to say.

Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)

The Ukrainian spy, Roland Tseber, who Peter Magyar refers to as ‘brother,’ wrote to me that those who said no to Ukraine’s EU membership are brainwashed,

Menczer explained. He then clarified: “So, if you said no to Ukraine’s EU membership [in Voks 2025] – and there were 2.2 million of us – then according to Roland Tseber, you are a brainwashed idiot.” "This Tseber is Peter Magyar’s 'brother'. They are 'bros"', united for Ukraine," he added.

A message to the ‘brothers’: 95% said no to Ukraine’s EU membership,

the politician emphasized, citing the results of Voks 2025, and added: “For us, Hungary comes first.”