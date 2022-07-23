Judit Varga: The crisis could drive the debate over Europe’s future towards the real problems

Border between common and national spheres

Hungary’s Justice Minister said that the Hungarian government recommends “strengthening the EU treaties to make the border between common and national spheres of influence even clearer.” The Minister believes thatOur concept of family, our opinions on immigration, our beliefs on our own cultural roots should all be and remain a matter of national sovereignty.Meanwhile, for example, a common policy matter would be managing a joint European army. The liberal masses want to make changes in a different direction. They want to erase the possibility for countries to use the power of veto when their basic national interests are violated.

“This is where I would like to point out the mistaken terminology of the right to veto that is constantly being mentioned. In fact, when the veto is placed in this negative context, it appears to be only a tool for continuous interference. The treaties we joined though strived to establish consensus-based decision-making in the European Union.”“According to this, the proposals that make it to the table should have already been agreed upon by the proposer with everyone, taking all interests into account”– explained Judit Varga. The Justice Minister stated that Hungary’s advantage is its strong political legitimacy. Only Poland can claim something similar. The Minister believes that it is no mistake that the EU has such problems with these two countries.However, based on conversations in corridors, it is clear that many countries are happy that we represent sanity with our political legitimacy, that we can very loudly represent not only our own, but the entire community’s interests as well. Oftentimes in contradiction to their own proposals. After all, when they recommended the oil embargo, they did not calculate how it would impact the community,– she detailed. According to Judit Varga, the recessionary atmosphere emerging from war in Ukraine and the energy crisis enables the European Union to focus on debating real problems in discussion on its future.