Children at Risk with Gender Transition Restrictions Set to Ease

At first glance, the proposal appears benign – banning conversion therapies for minors. It sounds as though it merely aims to protect children from coercive re-education practices. Yet Johannes Huber warns of far graver risks: Its provisions may be interpreted more widely

to mean that all counseling will be banned,

he cautioned in an interview with Libratus , an online media outlet.

Psychiatrist Bettina Reiter expressed similar concerns in an interview with ServusTV. The clinician warned that, in the future, not only will doctors who refuse to comply with a minor’s desire to transition face punishment, but so will parents who seek to prevent their children from doing so.