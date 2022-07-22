Moscow addresses Hungarian request to buy more natural gas

The Russian and Hungarian foreign ministers held a joint press conference after their talks in Moscow this past Thursday. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó emphasized during the press conference that even in the midst of the European energy crisis, it is the government’s obligation to guarantee Hungary’s energy supply. He explained: this is why Hungary decided to buy 700 million cubic meters of natural gas in addition to what is secured in the contracts – like it or not, this would not be possible without Russia.

He added that gas supplies are being filled according to schedule; the levels are at 27.3 percent of the yearly average consumption while the European average is 17.3 percent. “In normal times this would be enough and would provide security, but as we all know, we are not living in normal times so we must play it as safe as possible,” he declared.

Péter Szijjártó reported that Hungary has taken all necessary steps to store the additional amount and secure financial resources. In the coming weeks, daily 20 million cubic meters of delivery capacity will be available for this purpose on the southern route and via the Slovakian and Austrian interconnector.

He also explained that negotiations are already in progress on the professional and corporate level, however they are in need of political agreements. The goal of the current meeting is to close this deal as soon as possible and start shipment.

“Despite all circumstances, we want to make sure that nobody in Hungary finds themselves in a vulnerable or unworthy situation and ensure that there is enough natural gas for every Hungarian person, every Hungarian family, and every Hungarian business,” declared Péter Szijjártó.

At the press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the meeting was meaningful and useful. The Hungarian Foreign Minister provided a brief in a video posted to Facebook: they reviewed the current conditions and where they stand in implementing bilateral tasks that President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agreed on in February. According to Lavrov, they have reached several achievements in their common energy projects and despite the global pandemic, last year’s bilateral trade grew by 25 percent.

In connection with Paks II, Lavrov said: “We would like to continue the Paks project along with Rosatom, we consider this a strategically important project.”

The Russian Foreign Minister also stated that they are sticking to the gas delivery agreements struck last year.

Lavrov emphasized: they will consider the Hungarian request to buy more Russian gas.

The Russian Foreign Minister hinted that despite the sanctions, they are looking for ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Hungary.