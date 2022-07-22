időjárás 38°C Magdolna 2022. július 22.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 38°C
Marica, Veréna
2022. július 22.

Moscow addresses Hungarian request to buy more natural gas

MAGYAR NEMZET
1 órája 1 órája
Moscow addresses Hungarian request to buy more natural gas

The Russian and Hungarian foreign ministers held a joint press conference after their talks in Moscow this past Thursday. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó emphasized during the press conference that even in the midst of the European energy crisis, it is the government’s obligation to guarantee Hungary’s energy supply. He explained: this is why Hungary decided to buy 700 million cubic meters of natural gas in addition to what is secured in the contracts – like it or not, this would not be possible without Russia.

He added that gas supplies are being filled according to schedule; the levels are at 27.3 percent of the yearly average consumption while the European average is 17.3 percent. “In normal times this would be enough and would provide security, but as we all know, we are not living in normal times so we must play it as safe as possible,” he declared.

Péter Szijjártó reported that Hungary has taken all necessary steps to store the additional amount and secure financial resources. In the coming weeks, daily 20 million cubic meters of delivery capacity will be available for this purpose on the southern route and via the Slovakian and Austrian interconnector.

He also explained that negotiations are already in progress on the professional and corporate level, however they are in need of political agreements. The goal of the current meeting is to close this deal as soon as possible and start shipment.

“Despite all circumstances, we want to make sure that nobody in Hungary finds themselves in a vulnerable or unworthy situation and ensure that there is enough natural gas for every Hungarian person, every Hungarian family, and every Hungarian business,” declared Péter Szijjártó.

At the press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the meeting was meaningful and useful. The Hungarian Foreign Minister provided a brief in a video posted to Facebook: they reviewed the current conditions and where they stand in implementing bilateral tasks that President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agreed on in February. According to Lavrov, they have reached several achievements in their common energy projects and despite the global pandemic, last year’s bilateral trade grew by 25 percent.

In connection with Paks II, Lavrov said: “We would like to continue the Paks project along with Rosatom, we consider this a strategically important project.”

The Russian Foreign Minister also stated that they are sticking to the gas delivery agreements struck last year.

Lavrov emphasized: they will consider the Hungarian request to buy more Russian gas.

The Russian Foreign Minister hinted that despite the sanctions, they are looking for ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Hungary.

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Többször is lopott egy kunszentmiklósi férfi

origo.hu

Marco Rossi és Orbán Viktor előtt győzött a Sepsiszentgyörgy

magyarnemzet.hu

A napozóágyon erőszakoltak meg egy tinédzsert reggel a strandon

borsonline.hu

Kivételesnek számít-e a magyar hozzáállás az ukrajnai háborúhoz?

mandiner.hu

Árulkodó könnyek, Schumacher felesége képtelen volt tovább tartani magát

ripost.hu

Eljön a pillanat, einstandol Brüsszel

hirtv.hu

Nem bírta tovább a gyerekével Zsolt, öngyilkos lett saját házuk teraszán

ripost.hu

Videó: „Amíg élünk s meghalunk” – így fogadták Orbán Viktort a Sepsi stadionjában

nemzetisport.hu

Menstruációs cikluszavar: amikor a lelki trauma testi tüneteket ölt

she.life.hu

Az egész stadion köszöntötte Orbán Viktort a Sepsi meccsén + videó

magyarnemzet.hu

EZ A SZENDVICS LESZ AZ ÚJ NYÁRI KEDVENCED! (x)

mindmegette.hu

Brutális áremelkedés Horvátországban: annyi a kenyér ára, mint a húsé

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Gergely Gulyás: The left is a competitive disadvantage for Hungary

“Currently, the European Commission is a better partner than the left-wing of the Hungarian opposition,” revealed Gergely Gulyás.

Olivér Hortay: Sanctions must be reviewed immediately

It would be good to do this before angry European masses force them to – said The Head of Energy and Climate Policy Division at the Századvég Foundation.

Brussels objects to cheap Hungarian fueling

The European Commission has launched infringement procedures against Hungary.

Ukrainian-Jewish community thanks Hungary

The president of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU), Rabbi Mayer Tzvi Stambler, penned a letter to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Péter Szijjártó: Brussels’ migration policy is harmful and dangerous

“Every war ends with negotiations – for now, we see no sign of these yet.”

Rare opinions appear in German media: agreement with Hungarians

Western European viewers of the Spanish-language, German state Deutsche Welle broadcast were in for quite a surprise in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Ezek is érdekelhetnekHirdetés

Hatéves fia után ugrott a Dunába, meghalt egy fiatal édesapa

Hatéves fia után ugrott a Dunába, meghalt egy fiatal édesapa

Borsonline
Megint kitört a belháború a Jobbikban: egymást gyilkolják a parlamenti fizetésekért

Megint kitört a belháború a Jobbikban: egymást gyilkolják a parlamenti fizetésekért

Origo
Kivételesnek számít-e a magyar hozzáállás az ukrajnai háborúhoz?

Kivételesnek számít-e a magyar hozzáállás az ukrajnai háborúhoz?

Mandiner
Mail icon

Iratkozzon fel a Magyar Nemzet hírlevelére!

Ingatlanbazár logo
Egyedülálló lehetőség- Új építésű társasházban a lakás első használója lehetsz!!!! Eladó Gödöllő belvárosában, új építésű társasházban egy önálló, külön bejáratú, földszinti 71 m2-es szuper lakás. (2 szoba+nappali+saját terasz). A földszinti lakás egy 8 lakásos társasház elektromos kapuval lezárt udvarából önállóan nyílik. A konyhában magas minőségű, egyedi gyártású konyhabútor, AEG gépekkel felszerelve. 2021. márciusi használatba vételi engedélytől függetlenül a lakásban még nem laktak. Első használója lehet, egy olyan lakásnak, aminek saját terasza egy belső nyugodt udvarra néző kis kerttel rendelkezik. Olyan lakóját várja a lakás, aki hozzászokott a kerthez, mégis a belvárosban szeretne élni, nyugodt, társasházi környezetben. Egyedülálló módon a társasházban csak ehhez a lakáshoz tartozik közvetlen kertkapcsolat. Komfortos, hogy a teraszra léphetünk ki rögtön a hálószobából. Optimális a reggeli kávé elfogyasztásához! :-) A lakásban levő bútor tárgyal, mint étkező garnitúra, ülő garnitúra, nappali bútor, igény esetén megvásárolhatók. A lakáshoz tartozik még 1 db, nemrég épített fa, fedett, gépkocsi beálló. A lakás közös költsége: 10e Ft/hó. A fűtésről házközponti kazán gondoskodik, padlófűtéssel és kiegészítő radiátorokkal, (egyedi fűtésmérő) a melegvíz-ellátást központi forróvíz-tartály biztosítja, egyedi mérőórával. Rendezett tiszta környezet, belső udvar, ahol a gyerekek biztonságban játszhatnak, mindez egy percre a belvárostól! irányár: 73.5 millió Ft + 2, 5 millió gépkocsibeálló

76 MFt

Egyedülálló lehetőség- Új építésű társasházban a l...
Pest megye,Érd TUSZKULÁNUM, családi házas, csendes, nyugodt környezetben 745 nm telken elhelyezkedő 96,4 nm-es 3 szoba + nappalis, jelenleg 90%-os készültségű, újépítésű, saját kertrészes és fedett autóbeállós, tárolós, belső kétszintes utcafronti lakás eladó. Az ingatlan aszfaltozott utcában található 5 perce Érd központjától. Ezáltal jó infrastruktúrájú az ingatlan, könnyen elérhető több bevásárlási lehetőség, szolgáltató egységek, busz és vonat. Autóval 5 perc alatt az M6-os és 10 perc alatt az M7-es autópálya elérhető! A 745 nm-es telekre 3 lakás épült sorházi kialakítással. A lakások között 5 nm-es tároló és két állásos fedett autóbeálló található, ezért a lakások szeparáltak egymástól, mint egy különálló ingatlan esetében! Minden lakás saját használatú kertel rendelkezik, kiépítésre kerül egy kerti grill sarok, amit a lakók közösen használhatnak. Várható átadás: 2022. Szeptember. Műszaki adatok: Falazat: ProKoncept 35-ös falelem készül 3 soronkénti kibetonozással Válaszfalak: 10 cm-es Ytong Födém: PKC födémrendszer + Airrock LD 20 cm-es hőszigetelés Tető: Fa szerkezetű, fedése pedig antracit cserép Burkolatok: szobákban click rendszerű 31-es kopásállóságú 8 mm vastag laminált parketta, a többi helységben pedig PEI4 kopásállóságú kerámia burkolat Nyílászárók: 5 légkamrás 3 rétegű hő és hangszigetelt ablakok, automatizált redőnnyel és rovarhálóval felszereltek. Beltéri ajtók: dekor fóliás MDT ajtók Fűtés: Hőszivattyús, hővisszanyerős légcsatorna rendszerrel kialakított (Geo tarifa) Meleg víz: napkollektoros HMV hőtárolós bojler (éjszaki áramról működtetve), ill. ipari áram is van. Utcafronton WPC kerítés és távvezérléses kúszókapuk vannak. ZÖLD HITEL! MEGBÍZHATÓ KIVITELEZÉS! KÖRNYEZETBARÁT MODERN ÉPÜLET! Az OTP Bankcsoport teljes körű ügyintézéssel áll az eladók és a vevők rendelkezésére! A kínálatunkból választott ingatlan finanszírozásához kedvezményes hitel- és lízingkonstrukciókat kínálunk. Az adásvételi szerződés megkötéséhez igény szerint megbízható ügyvédi közreműködést biztosítunk, és segítséget nyújtunk az adásvételhez kapcsolódó ügyek intézéséhez. Amennyiben felkeltettem érdeklődését, keressen bizalommal, akár hétvégén is. M218720

80 MFt

Pest megye,Érd TUSZKULÁNUM, családi házas, csendes...
További ingatlanokIngatlanbazár nyíl
tunderszepek-daily-girl
Hirdetés
idézőjelVélemény
Fábry Szabolcs

Csaba királyfi csillagösvénye – Böjte atya védelmében

Böjte Csaba ösvényén a jövőnknek megmentett gyermeklelkek adják a csillagfényt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu