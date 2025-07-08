PM Orban: We Are Working Around the Clock to Repair Storm Damage — Call 112 for Assistance

A powerful and widespread storm struck Hungary today — Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his Facebook post, adding that
the most significant damage occurred in northern Hungary, around Lake Balaton, in the Buda suburbs, and across the Great Hungarian Plain. At present, hundreds of thousands of households are still without electricity.
We’ve been coordinating all evening with the heads of the agencies involved in the recovery efforts. Staff from disaster response, fire services, MÁV (Hungarian State Railways), Hungarian Public Roads, and electricity providers will continue working throughout the night and into tomorrow to clear road obstructions, restore public services, and ensure that public transportation can resume as soon as possible. I ask everyone who needs assistance to call the emergency number 112. Let’s watch out for each other!
– PM Orban emphasized.