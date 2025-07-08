Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Owning a Home No Longer Just a Dream

The government's new program offers major help not only for young people.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 08. 11:41
PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)
“Now you can finally get started. Owning a home is no longer just a dream,” Viktor Orban declared. In a post on his social media, Hungary's prime minister highlighted: “The Home Start Program is coming — for young people, to help them buy their first home!”

Orbán Viktor
Photo: Facebook / Viktor Orban 

In his post, the prime minister also shared key details of the program:

  • Fixed 3% interest rate — predictable and secure
  • Up to 50 million forints in subsidized loans
  • Available for homes valued up to 100 million forints
  • 25-year loan term (maturity)
  • 10% down payment

Launching in September — but it's worth preparing now!

– PM Orban emphasized.

Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted on the details of the Home Start program. At the time of the announcement, during a government briefing, Gergely Gulyas stated that the government had created a product unlike anything seen in decades, one that could mark a major step forward for young people looking to secure housing. Viktor Orban noted that the decision could provide significant assistance not only to young people, but to anyone who does not yet own a home or apartment.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)

