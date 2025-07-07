Ruszin-Szendi Squandered Public Funds on Building His Luxury Villa

The Government Control Office (KEHI) has completed its report on Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi’s service luxury villa. KEHI uncovered costs exceeding one billion forints (about 2.5 million euros), luxury investments and extraordinarily wasteful procurements related to the official service residence in Dunakeszi built for the then Chief of General Staff . The report notes that Ruszin-Szendi chose the location of the Dunakeszi house based on his personal convenience and ordered premium and custom-made furnishings to be purchased with public funds.

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

These items were unnecessary for an average service residence and were extraordinarily expensive, individually costing several million forints.

The investigation made it clear that the scale and nature of the luxury spending for the former Chief of Defense’s personal comfort were exceptionally high, severely questioning the transparency and justification of the use of public funds.

Ruszin-Szendi Catered to His Personal Needs

According to the report, HM EI Zrt. purchased the property in March 2022 for 235 million forints (approx. 588 thousand euros) at the request of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, and additional investments totaling 652.5 million forints (over 1.6 million euros) were made to meet the former Chief of Defense’s requirements.

With the development of the property, the total cost reached 896.9 million forints (over 2.2 million euros), plus an additional 132.2 million forints (nearly 330 thousand euros) in furnishings.

KEHI's investigation noted that a significant portion of these purchases did not serve the basic function of an official service residence but instead catered to the personal comfort and individual preferences of Ruszin-Szendi and his wife. The house was equipped with premium and custom-made furniture and furnishings.

Some single items alone cost several million forints.

Unjustified Luxury Expenditures

The report lists the items ordered by Ruszin-Szendi in detail, including:

Custom premium garden raised beds: 18 million forints

Premium massage hot tub: 7.6 million forints

Custom indoor sauna: 6.7 million forints

Oven and grill: 6.5 million forints

Billiard table: 4 million forints

Custom-made premium sofa set: 4 million forints

Several double beds, 2 million forints each

Premium built-in kitchen appliances: coffee machine (720,000 forints), refrigerator (975,000 forints), massage chair (749,000 forints), wine cooler (360,000 forints).

Ruszin-Szendi Even Bought Swim Trunks with Public Funds

Additionally, they purchased a robot vacuum cleaner, set up a steam station, bought multiple dressing tables and televisions, and initiated the purchase of premium entertainment electronics and a PlayStation with public funds.

Beyond acquiring high-quality, expensive furnishings, they also requested swimsuits, men’s swim trunks, bathrobes, bedding, custom wallpaper, canopies, a bedroom ceiling mirror, and premium mattresses. The garden and terrace were also fitted with premium equipment, including an outdoor kitchen, sun loungers, and hanging chairs.

the KEHI report states.

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi’s luxury villa (Photo: Ripost)

The report also includes order emails from Ruszin-Szendi and his wife. In one email, the former Chief of General Staff wrote that they would like a whiskey barrel as decor next to the billiard table, a smaller barrel as a service table in the study, and a cushion and bathrobe storage unit for the rooftop terrace.

The former Chief of General Staff used the service residence from January 2023 to May 2023, then moved out. Ruszin-Szendi did not purchase the property, which was developed with billion-forint expenditures, and it has stood empty since, with no new tenant found. Thus, HM EI Zrt. has received no revenue from it, while maintenance and upkeep costs between January 1, 2023, and April 30, 2025, totaled 10.3 million forints (nearly 26 thousand euros).

Peter Magyar’s Ally Piles Scandal Upon Scandal

As was reported just a week ago, KEHI published the results of its investigation into Ruszin-Szendi’s liposuction scandal. That report also established clear illegalities and irregularities, indicating that the former Chief of General Staff abused his power by having aesthetic liposuction performed in a hospital under his control, with the 1.2 million-forint-cost (over 3 thousand euros) covered by the hospital instead of being paid by him.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)