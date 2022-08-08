Ágoston Mráz: Friends and enemies of Viktor Orbán paid attention to his Dallas speech

According to Ágoston Sámuel Mráz, one of the most important messages from the Hungarian Prime Minister’s speech was that successful right-wing politicians should not align themselves according to liberal expectations.

He also highlighted Viktor Orbán’s other main message: American conservatives should join forces with Hungarian and European conservatives who believe in the nation and family to defeat “liberal hegemony”.

Ágoston Sámuel Mráz said that the Hungarian PM’s speech highlighted migration, family politics, gender ideology, security, and tax policy as the main challenges that American conservatives and Republicans can learn from when looking to win elections.

The Director of the Nézőpont Institute noted that the speech was characterized by finding parallels and balance.

As he said, “long-standing stability and several re-elections prove that Viktor Orbán’s policies are successful and supported by a majority of the population.” He continued to indicate that only a responsible politician and statesman is capable of representing values in addition to personal interests.

“In a sense, a nation may have an interest in protecting certain values,”

– said Ágoston Sámuel Mráz.

He also announced that the fight against migration and the protection of families are national interests and values in Hungary – and American conservatives think similarly.

In connection with Viktor Orbán’s visit to former President Donald Trump’s private property, Ágoston Sámuel Mráz said that the meeting was a physical symbol of the two politicians’ ideological and political alliance.

The Nézőpont Co-founder believes that if Donald Trump were to run for president of the USA again, then relations between the two politicians would not only be a friendship of historical value, but an alliance for the future.

Photo: Viktor Orbán (Photo CRedit: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Benko Vivien Cher)