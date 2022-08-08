időjárás 23°C László 2022. augusztus 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 23°C
László
2022. augusztus 8.

Ágoston Mráz: Friends and enemies of Viktor Orbán paid attention to his Dallas speech

1 órája 45 perce
Ágoston Mráz: Friends and enemies of Viktor Orbán paid attention to his Dallas speech

“Both friends and enemies of Viktor Orbán throughout the world paid attention to the Prime Minister’s speech at CPAC Dallas,” said Nézőpont Institute Director in the Vasárnapi újság (“Sunday news”) program of the Kossuth Radio channel.

According to Ágoston Sámuel Mráz, one of the most important messages from the Hungarian Prime Minister’s speech was that successful right-wing politicians should not align themselves according to liberal expectations.

He also highlighted Viktor Orbán’s other main message: American conservatives should join forces with Hungarian and European conservatives who believe in the nation and family to defeat “liberal hegemony”.

Ágoston Sámuel Mráz said that the Hungarian PM’s speech highlighted migration, family politics, gender ideology, security, and tax policy as the main challenges that American conservatives and Republicans can learn from when looking to win elections.

The Director of the Nézőpont Institute noted that the speech was characterized by finding parallels and balance.

As he said, “long-standing stability and several re-elections prove that Viktor Orbán’s policies are successful and supported by a majority of the population.” He continued to indicate that only a responsible politician and statesman is capable of representing values in addition to personal interests.

“In a sense, a nation may have an interest in protecting certain values,”

– said Ágoston Sámuel Mráz.

He also announced that the fight against migration and the protection of families are national interests and values in Hungary – and American conservatives think similarly.

In connection with Viktor Orbán’s visit to former President Donald Trump’s private property, Ágoston Sámuel Mráz said that the meeting was a physical symbol of the two politicians’ ideological and political alliance.

The Nézőpont Co-founder believes that if Donald Trump were to run for president of the USA again, then relations between the two politicians would not only be a friendship of historical value, but an alliance for the future.

Photo: Viktor Orbán (Photo CRedit: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Sokkoló részletek derültek ki a Balatonba fulladt kislány tragédiájáról - videó

origo.hu

A NATO elmondta, meddig tart a háború

origo.hu

Kétéves kislány fulladt a Balatonba - egy pillanatra engedték el a szülők a matracot

borsonline.hu

Ez aztán az oktatási reform: minden állami iskola gépkarabélyt kap Észak-Karolinában

vg.hu

Óriásmellét megmutatva, egy szál semmiben indult koncertezni Tolvai Reni

ripost.hu

Ma újabb ellenzéki tüntetés várható

hirtv.hu

Budapesten sétálgat Tom Holland és Zendaya + videó

magyarnemzet.hu

9 megfizethető helyettesítő drága összetevők helyett

mindmegette.hu

Emberkereskedők hálójában az ukrán menekültek

magyarnemzet.hu

Brazíliában máshogyan látják az orosz–ukrán háborút

magyarnemzet.hu

Niedermüller ismét fröcsögve támadta a magyarokat

magyarnemzet.hu

Exkluzív dokumentumfilm-sorozatot forgatott Szalai Attiláról a BioTechUSA (x)

nemzetisport.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Author Paweł Lisicki comes to Viktor Orbán’s defense

The reaction of the Polish media as a whole to Viktor Orbán’s Tusnádfürdő speech reminded Paweł Lisicki of when a great love turns to hatred overnight.

Péter Szijjártó’s message to the new US ambassador

“What will we heat with in winter if we do not buy gas from the Russians?” – said the Minister.

"I do not want Hungary to become a country of migrants"

According to the Austrian Chancellor, their country is also experiencing a serious wave of illegal migration.

Viktor Orbán: We are living in a decade of danger and war

According to the Prime Minister, in the light of the data, the world seems to be an increasingly better place, even though we feel the opposite.

Judit Varga: The crisis could drive the debate over Europe’s future towards the real problems

“We recommend strengthening the EU treaties to make the border between common spheres of influence and national sovereignty even clearer,” said Judit Varga.

Moscow addresses Hungarian request to buy more natural gas

Russian Foreign Minister said: We would like to continue the Paks project along with Rosatom.

Ezek is érdekelhetnekHirdetés

Tragédia Badacsonynál: kétéves kislány fulladt a Balatonba

Tragédia Badacsonynál: kétéves kislány fulladt a Balatonba

Origo
Bohár Dániel: Eljöttem a Momentum tüntetésére

Bohár Dániel: Eljöttem a Momentum tüntetésére

Mandiner
Kata helyett átalányadó? A szakértő szerint van más lehetőség is

Kata helyett átalányadó? A szakértő szerint van más lehetőség is

VG
Mail icon

Iratkozzon fel a Magyar Nemzet hírlevelére!

Ingatlanbazár logo
Megvételre kínálok Biatorbágy közkedvelt családi házas övezetében egy 3 lakásos társasházban található, kulcsrakész, belső kétszintes, dupla teraszos, amerikai konyhás nappali+4 szobás, 3 fürdőszobás, külön mosókonyhás, kamrás, 222 nm alapterületű, 200 nm saját kerttel rendelkező prémium minőségű okosotthont.A társasház földszintjén két lakás található, amiből az egyik belső kétszintes ( a hirdetésben szereplő), az emeleten pedig egy lakás található, ami lifttel is megközelíthető. A földszint alatt található a gépészet és a mélygarázs.Műszaki tartalom:Fűtés-melegvíz ellátás:-14 KW-os hőszivattyú (Daikin)-padlófűtés és mennyezet fűtés-hűtés-minden helyiségben egyedileg szabályozható a fűtés illetve hűtés-központi légcserélő rendszer, nem kell szellőztetni-központi vízlágyító rendszer-elektromos kapacitás 3 x 25A/ lakás-prémium minőségű hideg burkolatok: padlóburkolat 24000 Ft/nm, fürdőszoba burkolatok 32000 Ft/nm-prémium minőségű anti allergén padló szőnyeg- fűthető garázs lehajtóBeltéri festés: fehér vagy pasztell színekCsaptelepek: HansgroheWC tartály+csésze: Geberit beépítettKézmosó+csaptelep HansgroheZuhany csaptelep: HansgroheRiasztó: Paradox rendszer, kaputelefon, elektromos kapuFehér vagy bézs Legrand szerelvények (kapcsolók konnektorok)Födémek, falazat:A földszinti és az emeleti födém 25 cm vtg. monolit vasbeton szerkezet, a zárófödém 22 cm vtg. monolit vasbeton.Külső falak: 18 cm vtg. PorothermVálaszfalak:10 cm PorothermFödémek:A földszinti és az emeleti födém 25 cm vtg. monolit vasbeton szerkezet, a zárófödém 22 cm vtg. monolit vasbeton.Tető-Bádogozás:Fél nyeregtetős kialakítású 12,00° szögben, fémlemez fedés antracit színben.Hőszigetelés:A pincepadlóba: 10 cm lépésálló expandált polisztirolhab hőszigetelés.A földszinti és emeleti padlóba 12 cm lépésálló expandált polisztirolhab hőszigetelés kerül elhelyezésre.A zárófödémre 22 cm hőszigetelés kerül.Függőleges falak hőszigetelése 20 cm expandált polisztirolhab hőszigetelés kerül.Nyílászárók:Az épületben kívül antracit, belül fehér színű Actual műanyag külső nyílászárók, 5 légkamrás háromrétegű, hőszigetelt üvegezéssel.Belső nyílászárók : CPL Matt fehér felületű, furatolt faforgács szerkezetű, fém dekorcsíkkal, rejtett pántozattalKülső árnyékolók: alumínium zsaluzia elektromos vezérléssel-4 személyes lift a mélygarázsból.A lakásban kivitelezett Nobilis konyhabútor Bosch gépekkel, a gardrób helyiség beépített bútorzata, valamint a fürdőszoba bútor 14.900.000 Ft-os árat képviselnek, mely a vételár részét képezi.A társasház energetikai besorolása AA++, ezért teljes mértékben megfelel a ZÖLD HITELHEZ szükséges követelmények, ezen felül CSOK is felvehető!!!Tömegközlekedés: a buszmegálló kb. 10-12 perc sétára található, autóval Budapest kb 20 perc alatt elérhető.A meghirdetett ár 1 db felszíni gépjármű beállót tartalmaz, a teremgarázs hely ára: 4,5 millió Ft.Használatbavételi engedéllyel és társasházi alapító okirattal is rendelkezik a ház.További információért és időpontegyeztetésért keressen bizalommal!

239.8 MFt

Megvételre kínálok Biatorbágy közkedvelt családi h...
Érdliget preferált részén, Diósdliget határán kiváló helyen, lankás domboldalon elhelyezkedő, Diósdliget dombjaira örök panorámás gyönyörű telken 4 lakásos ház felső szintjének kulcsrakész, nettó 90m2-es lakása (nappali-konyha-étkező, 3 szoba, fürdő-wc, kamra, tároló), 28m2-es terasszal, 116m2-es saját kerttel és egy csodálatos privát borospincével kedvező áron most az Öné lehet! A 90m2-es lakás az utcáról elektromos kapun keresztül, a telken leválasztott és térkövezett saját úton lesz megközelíthető. A saját kert mellett a gépkocsibeállók is benne vannak az árban. A lankás teleknek és a kiváló tervezésnek köszönhetően a lakás hiába emeleti, mégis kertkapcsolatos, így a bejáratot a saját, privát 28m2-es teraszon keresztül érhetjük el. A lakás D-DNy-i fekvésű, tágas terek és kiváló elosztás jellemzi. Az ingatlan jelenlegi állapota: emelt szintű szerkezetkész. Beruházó jelenlegi állapotában a tartófalak mellett a válaszfalakat még nem építette be, azt a leendő tulajdonosok saját elképzeléseikre szabhatják. A tervekben szereplő elosztás kiváló, de amennyiben más elrendezést szeretne, bizonyos kereteken belül természetesen megoldható! Az épület kiváló anyagok használatával, szakemberek által szakszerűen kerül kivitelezésre: A téglafalazatok Porotherm 30NA-ból, az előírt hőtechnikai méretezésnek megfelelő vastagságú hőszigetelő rendszerrel készülnek. Az épületeken belüli, lakáselválasztó falak hangtechnikai méretezésnek megfelelő nagy szilárdságú falazóblokkokból, a szükséges helyeken vasbeton pillérekkel, merevítő falakkal, míg a lakásokon belüli válaszfalak falazóblokkokból készülnek. A külső nyílászárók, 3 rétegű, hőszigetelt üvegezéssel lesznek ellátva, műanyag 6 légkamrás, külső oldalukon színezett, antracit színben. A hideg-meleg burkolatok, szaniterek, kapcsolók...a beruházó által megadott kollekciókból lesznek választhatók, természetesen 1.osztályú minőségben. Épület fedése antracit színű betoncserép. Részletes műszaki tartalomért kérem keressen! Az épület teljesíti a 7/2006. TNM rendelet közel nulla energiaigényű épületekre vonatkozó követelményeit! A lakás fűtéséről és hűtéséről hőszivattyú fog gondoskodni, fürdőszobában külön elektromos törülközőszárítóval. Ahogy említettem, a lokáció zseniális! Csend és nyugalom, de mégis karnyújtásnyira minden elérhető! Buszmegálló 2 perc, iskola-óvoda pár perc, bevásárlási lehetőség, gyógyszertár...minden a közelben! Ha Ön vágyik a nyugalomra, saját kertre, netán szeretne búcsút inteni a rezsiszámláknak (itt nem lesz gáz!), és ehhez még esténként a saját borospincéjében meginna egy jó pohár bort, akkor ezt a lakást Önnek álmodta meg a kreatív beruházónk! A lakás 10%-al foglalható! Az épület jelenlegi készültségét figyelembe véve, a vételár felének kifizetését követően tudja a beruházó az Ön igényeire szabni leendő új otthonát. Éljen a lehetőséggel! Befejezés: szerződéskötéstől számított 4 hónap! További kérdéseivel kapcsolatban kérem keressen bizalommal, segítek!

103.5 MFt

Érdliget preferált részén, Diósdliget határán kivá...
További ingatlanokIngatlanbazár nyíl
tunderszepek-daily-girl
Hirdetés
idézőjelVélemény
Kárpáti András

A nagykövet és a pánszexuálisok

Elisabeth Borne miniszterelnök bejelentette, hogy létrehoznak egy LMBTQ-ügyi nagyköveti tisztséget.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu