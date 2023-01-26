Balázs Orbán: The media should be considered a strategic national issue

“Hungary is not a country for the woke,” said Balázs Orbán, political director of the Prime Minister, at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium international conference on the Future of Publishing. He emphasized that,

those who control the media decide who controls ways of thinking and the country.

He added that the Hungarians are well aware from communism, of what it is like when the media becomes the servant of ideologies. He believes that the so-called work, neo-Marxist ideology is holding more and more the media platforms captive. “In the West, more and more media platforms are submitting to this and we are not happy about that, but we support those who don’t think that way,” he explained.

He said that it is good that the media is nationally owned because it can be considered a strategic industry and a matter of sovereignty.

This includes the fact that one of the biggest political scandals since communism was recently revealed: the Left received major financial support from abroad through several gray channels for the April 2022 elections. Aside from this, the media acted as a foreign-financed agent supporting the opposition,

– he pointed out. He stated that this is the daily reality they are trying to fight against.

He also touched on the fact that in 2010, only 24% of Hungary’s media was owned by Hungarians, regardless of political perspectives. Balázs Orbán proudly reported that today, that proportion is up to over 50% and in the West, there are no countries that have less than 70 to 80% national ownership. They are working on getting Hungarian churches, the state, foundations, conservatives, socialists and liberals media ownership.

He believes the key to strengthening Central Europe is the emergence of the value of sovereignty throughout the region’s media markets.

The Political Director of the Prime Minister highlighted that the Hungarian language is everything to them. “Culturally, we are an island because no one else in the world speaks our language: from the poorest to the richest, we all speak the same language in our homeland. The Hungarian language is a rock that the storms of time haven’t left a scratch on,” he said.

He also discussed how, for Westerners, Hungary got on their radar when there was a strong, right-wing, conservative, Christian government in charge. He quoted Hungarian author Frigyes Karinthy, who once said he would like to become world-renowned inconspicuously and in secret – and something similar happened to Hungary.

“He believes that the West does not think in terms of nations; they consider religion to be an ancient, disposable product; family can mean whatever, making it an empty concept; and they do not value the centuries-old concept of national sovereignty, in fact they’re working on dismantling it. Hungary became inconspicuously world famous because the people voted for leaders that think just the opposite,”

– said Balázs Orbán, concluding his speech.

Photo: Balázs Orbán (Photo: Miklós Teknős)