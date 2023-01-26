időjárás 1°C Angelika 2023. január 27.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 1°C
Angelika
2023. január 27.

Balázs Orbán: The media should be considered a strategic national issue

JÁNOS MOLNÁR
1 órája 1 órája
Balázs Orbán: The media should be considered a strategic national issue

“Hungary is not a country for the woke,” said Balázs Orbán, political director of the Prime Minister, at the Mathias Corvinus Collegium international conference on the Future of Publishing. He emphasized that,

those who control the media decide who controls ways of thinking and the country.

He added that the Hungarians are well aware from communism, of what it is like when the media becomes the servant of ideologies. He believes that the so-called work, neo-Marxist ideology is holding more and more the media platforms captive. “In the West, more and more media platforms are submitting to this and we are not happy about that, but we support those who don’t think that way,” he explained.

He said that it is good that the media is nationally owned because it can be considered a strategic industry and a matter of sovereignty.

This includes the fact that one of the biggest political scandals since communism was recently revealed: the Left received major financial support from abroad through several gray channels for the April 2022 elections. Aside from this, the media acted as a foreign-financed agent supporting the opposition,

– he pointed out. He stated that this is the daily reality they are trying to fight against.

He also touched on the fact that in 2010, only 24% of Hungary’s media was owned by Hungarians, regardless of political perspectives. Balázs Orbán proudly reported that today, that proportion is up to over 50% and in the West, there are no countries that have less than 70 to 80% national ownership. They are working on getting Hungarian churches, the state, foundations, conservatives, socialists and liberals media ownership.

He believes the key to strengthening Central Europe is the emergence of the value of sovereignty throughout the region’s media markets.

The Political Director of the Prime Minister highlighted that the Hungarian language is everything to them. “Culturally, we are an island because no one else in the world speaks our language: from the poorest to the richest, we all speak the same language in our homeland. The Hungarian language is a rock that the storms of time haven’t left a scratch on,” he said.

He also discussed how, for Westerners, Hungary got on their radar when there was a strong, right-wing, conservative, Christian government in charge. He quoted Hungarian author Frigyes Karinthy, who once said he would like to become world-renowned inconspicuously and in secret – and something similar happened to Hungary.

“He believes that the West does not think in terms of nations; they consider religion to be an ancient, disposable product; family can mean whatever, making it an empty concept; and they do not value the centuries-old concept of national sovereignty, in fact they’re working on dismantling it. Hungary became inconspicuously world famous because the people voted for leaders that think just the opposite,”

– said Balázs Orbán, concluding his speech.

Photo: Balázs Orbán (Photo: Miklós Teknős)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Jair Netanjahu: A "sorosozás" nem antiszemitizmus

Jair Netanjahu: A "sorosozás" nem antiszemitizmus

origo.hu
30 éves Madonna erotikus filmje, amiben teljesen levetkőzött - képgaléria

30 éves Madonna erotikus filmje, amiben teljesen levetkőzött - képgaléria

origo.hu
Lajcsi élete egyik legnehezebb döntését hozta meg: visszavonul

Lajcsi élete egyik legnehezebb döntését hozta meg: visszavonul

metropol.hu
Duplájára emeli a kormány a munkába járás kedvezményes költségtérítését

Duplájára emeli a kormány a munkába járás kedvezményes költségtérítését

vg.hu
Egymásnak szánta őket a sors? Ő lehet Szabó Zsófi párja

Egymásnak szánta őket a sors? Ő lehet Szabó Zsófi párja

metropol.hu
Szijjártó: Magyarország nem áll háborúban senkivel

Szijjártó: Magyarország nem áll háborúban senkivel

hirtv.hu
Hagyta, hogy megerőszakolják, ezzel mentette meg barátja életét

Hagyta, hogy megerőszakolják, ezzel mentette meg barátja életét

origo.hu
Csúnyán megalázta csapattársát Pogba - videó

Csúnyán megalázta csapattársát Pogba - videó

origo.hu
Primitív, magyar- és kereszténygyalázó fércmunka a Mi kis falunk Gaudi-Nagy Tamás szerint

Primitív, magyar- és kereszténygyalázó fércmunka a Mi kis falunk Gaudi-Nagy Tamás szerint

magyarnemzet.hu
Trianon a geográfia tükrében

Trianon a geográfia tükrében

magyarnemzet.hu
Gyurcsány kijelentette, a következő kormányt Dobrev Klára fogja vezetni

Gyurcsány kijelentette, a következő kormányt Dobrev Klára fogja vezetni

magyarnemzet.hu
Nagy Márton: Márciustól drasztikusan csökkenhetnek az élelmiszerárak

Nagy Márton: Márciustól drasztikusan csökkenhetnek az élelmiszerárak

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Erasmus today, tomorrow something else

Erasmus today, tomorrow something else

Six reasons why brussels’ double standard is intolerable and unacceptable.
Western universities’ leadership packed with politicians

Western universities’ leadership packed with politicians

Brussels’ double standard for Hungary’s universities operated by foundations is blatantly clear.
A sad letter to Mr. Pressman (Part 2)

A sad letter to Mr. Pressman (Part 2)

The ambassador’s tales are just a repeat of the well-known cliches of anglo-saxon hypocrisy.
A sad letter to Mr. Pressman (Part 1)

A sad letter to Mr. Pressman (Part 1)

America is building its colony empire modelled on the Delian League.
Ukrainian expert: Kiev fears Hungarian criticism

Ukrainian expert: Kiev fears Hungarian criticism

Hungarian politicians could accept a compromise in the form of financing private schools where all subjects can be taught in minority mother tongues in Ukraine.
The European Parliament is a loose cannon

The European Parliament is a loose cannon

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola submitted a proposal package to limit lobbying and improve transparency in the EP. Are those proposals which have been leaked enough to curb corruption?
idézőjelVélemény
Hegyi Zoltán

Darált tücsök és a nyúl éve

Az Európai Bizottság jóváhagyta: a darált tücsök a lisztkukaccal együtt mehet a pékárukba és tésztákba.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.hukarcfm.hu