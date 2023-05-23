időjárás 14°C Dezső 2023. május 23.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 14°C
Dezső
2023. május 23.

Jeffrey Sachs: Viktor Orban is the only European leader who has a realistic view of the situation in Ukraine

Scheffer Joakim
52 perce
Jeffrey Sachs: Viktor Orban is the only European leader who has a realistic view of the situation in Ukraine

Viktor Orban is the only European leader who sees the situation in Ukraine realistically, world-renowned American economist Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with our newspaper. The Columbia University professor spoke about the possibilities of peace in Ukraine, Kiev's NATO membership, and the death struggle of the world order led by the United States.

− In your publications you frequently mention that the main reasons behind the war in Ukraine are the NATO-enlargement and the non-compliance with the Minsk agreements. Do you think we could have avoided the war if the US and the Western countries had seen Russia as a partner rather than an evil adversary regarding these issues?

− Without question this war could have been avoided. US diplomats warned Presidents from Clinton onward against NATO enlargement to Ukraine and Georgia. As late as December, 2021, Russia put forward proposals to avoid the war in a Draft US-Russia Treaty on Security Guarantees. At the core of the draft treaty was an end to NATO enlargement. There were other issues raised by Russia, involving the placement of troops and military bases, and the deployment of nuclear weapons. These too merited negotiations, though the US clearly would not have accepted some of Russia’s draft proposals. The bottom line for Russia was US respect for Russia’s national security, which was threatened in Russia’s realistic view, by NATO enlargement. 

Unfortunately, the US refused to negotiate over NATO enlargement. NATO policy holds that no third country, meaning Russia, can interfere with NATO enlargement. That is an arrogant position that definitely contributed to this war.

− Jens Stoltenberg made two recent statements stating that Ukraine belongs to the NATO. How does this kind of rethoric affect the risk of escalation?

− Stoltenberg has been the lead cheerleader of NATO enlargement, together of course with the UK, which is historically filled with Russophobia, and alongside US hardline neoconservatives. Stoltenberg seems to believe that such cheerleading is his job as NATO Secretary-General. In my view, Stoltenberg has been deeply irresponsible. Russia will never accept NATO enlargement to Ukraine. 

Either it will defeat Ukraine outright on the battlefield, or it will continue fighting a long war of attrition, or it will escalate to nuclear weapons if threatened with military defeat.

In short, there is no realistic path to NATO enlargement to Ukraine.

− How could lasting, long-term peace be achieved in Ukraine?

− Long-lasting peace could be built on the following six principles. First, the US would make clear that NATO will not enlarge to Ukraine and Georgia. Second, Ukraine would declare its neutrality. Third, the UN Security Council plus other countries (including possibly Germany, Turkey, Brazil, and perhaps Hungary) would co-guarantee the peace arrangements. Fourth, there would be strict limits on Ukraine’s rearmament by NATO countries. Fifth, Ukraine would be given a clear timeline to EU membership, but as a neutral non-NATO country (e.g., such as Austria). Sixth, sanctions against Russia would be removed, and trade between Russia and the European Union would be restored. Of course, we are nowhere near this kind of arrangement, but it is not impossible. Such a settlement, while seemingly impossible today, would be in the interests of the EU, Ukraine, and Russia. Such agreement would most likely be phased in over a prolonged period, on a step-by-step basis.

− However, this is not in line with the Ukrainian peace plan, which, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is the only possible path to peace...

− Zelenskyy’s peace formula is not a real peace formula. 

It is basically a formula of Russia’s defeat. It is for „narrative” purposes only, not for a real peace settlement. That’s a shame.

Ukraine is the greatest victim by far of the failure of negotiations. Ukrainian leaders should be the first to be looking for a negotiated peace deal to end the killing and destruction.

− Although Hungary is a NATO member, it is trying to remain neutral, a position which is frequently attacked by it's European allies...

− Prime Minister Orban is just about the only European government leader who is making sense right now about Ukraine.

PM Orban understands that this war was unnecessary, provoked by NATO enlargement, and a tragedy and dead-end for Ukraine as long as the war continues. He recognizes, unlike the other European leaders, that Russia will not accept defeat on the battlefield, at least not without escalating to nuclear war.

− Most of the world’s countries doesn’t agree with the Western – or US – narrative on Ukraine, more and more countries want to join BRICS in order to oppose the US. Are we witnessing the fall of the US-led world order? 

− Washington is fighting for US hegemony even though there is no longer any realistic prospect of US dominance globally. The rise of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – ed.) and of course especially of China and India, has fundamentally changed geopolitics. We are already in a multi-polar world, but US politicians don’t yet understand that. 

They are stuck in a mindset and world view that have been out of date for at least thirty years.

We should remember that the US is only 4.1% of the world population, at a time when many giants – China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and others – don’t want US hegemony and are becoming technological and manufacturing powerhouses, not to mention nuclear powers.

− What can the United States do to preserve its position as a relevant superpower?

− The US should accept multipolarity, abide by the UN Charter, help to fight the global environmental catastrophe threatening the planet, and face up to the huge inequalities undermining the quality of life in the US. US life expectancy has declined to the levels not seen since the 1990s, because of poverty, inequality, obesity, drug addiction, violence, and many other social problems. The US needs to stop pretending to run the world and start solving its many very serious internal problems.

− Is there any chance to revive cooperation and trust between the West – especially Europe – and Russia after the war?

− Yes. We should remember famous words of President John F. Kennedy sixty years ago this year, in a speech to the Irish Parliament. He said, “Indeed, across the gulfs and barriers that now divide us, we must remember that there are no permanent enemies. Hostility today is a fact, but it is not a ruling law. The supreme reality of our time is our indivisibility as children of God and our common vulnerability on this planet.” 

Russia is certainly not a permanent enemy.

Russia helped its European allies to defeat Napoleon, Prussian militarism in WWI, and of course, Naziism in WWII. Russia is a country of great culture and science. Of course, Europe should aim and plan to re-establish normal relations with Russia. And Europe of course should stop the double-standards and triple-standards. The US has launched more wars of choice than any other country in recent history. Does the EU still deal with the US? Yes, of course. Should it plan to deal with Russia once again? Yes, of course.

Cover Photo: Jeffrey Sachs, a professor at Columbia University, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Sachs examined China's economic slowdown and the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on the global economy (Bloomberg/Getty Images/Victor J. Blue) 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: Katar kulcsfontosságú Európa számára

Orbán Viktor: Katar kulcsfontosságú Európa számára

origo.hu
Összeomlott a Párharc szereplője, amikor kiderült, kivel feküdne le a felesége

Összeomlott a Párharc szereplője, amikor kiderült, kivel feküdne le a felesége

origo.hu
"Vagánykodnak az égedelmek" - Rúzsa Magdi újabb cuki fotóval jelentkezett

"Vagánykodnak az égedelmek" - Rúzsa Magdi újabb cuki fotóval jelentkezett

borsonline.hu
Kitört az Etna, hamu borítja Szicíliát

Kitört az Etna, hamu borítja Szicíliát

hirtv.hu
Döntött a bíróság: ez lesz a sorsa L.L. Junior és Körtvélyessy Kinga kislányának

Döntött a bíróság: ez lesz a sorsa L.L. Junior és Körtvélyessy Kinga kislányának

ripost.hu
Életbe lépett a havasi gyopár hadművelet, menekülnek a civilek Belgorodból – valami furcsa történik Oroszországban

Életbe lépett a havasi gyopár hadművelet, menekülnek a civilek Belgorodból – valami furcsa történik Oroszországban

vg.hu
Most nagy a baj: kitörhet az atomháború

Most nagy a baj: kitörhet az atomháború

origo.hu
A Vidi korábbi edzője is beszállt a balhéba a Moruinhóék elleni meccsen - videó

A Vidi korábbi edzője is beszállt a balhéba a Moruinhóék elleni meccsen - videó

origo.hu
Kíváncsi rá, mennyire környezettudatos? NAGY ZÖLD TESZT (x)

Kíváncsi rá, mennyire környezettudatos? NAGY ZÖLD TESZT (x)

nagyzoldteszt.life.hu
Az idei nyár más lesz: felfedezésre várnak Horvátország festői szépségű természeti kincsei (x)

Az idei nyár más lesz: felfedezésre várnak Horvátország festői szépségű természeti kincsei (x)

travelo.hu
Éket vert a baloldali pártok közé a pedagógusok ügye

Éket vert a baloldali pártok közé a pedagógusok ügye

magyarnemzet.hu
Elmentek nyaralni, mire hazaértek, a szomszéd egy erődítményt épített, ami tönkretette a kilátásukat

Elmentek nyaralni, mire hazaértek, a szomszéd egy erődítményt épített, ami tönkretette a kilátásukat

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Former Hungarian ambassador to Kiev shares his thoughts on possibility of Orban-Zelensky meeting

Former Hungarian ambassador to Kiev shares his thoughts on possibility of Orban-Zelensky meeting

According to Istvan Ijgyarto, the Ukrainian-Hungarian relations are better then they seem.
Attila Vidnyánszky: I promised there would be no Russian troupe at the Theater Olympics, and there is non

Attila Vidnyánszky: I promised there would be no Russian troupe at the Theater Olympics, and there is non

In their announcement, the Ukrainian Theater also emphasized that they will be holding many Western performances.
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Tallai Gábor

Az orbáni észjárás edzői szemmel

Mi a titka a negyedik kétharmados Orbán-kormánynak? Hogyan jöhetett létre a szavazóknak egy ekkora, ennyire összetartó tábora?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.hukarcfm.hu