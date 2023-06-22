Hungarian Foreign Miniszter Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary will support the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina's defence capabilities with 300 million Hungarian forints. He said that this amount would be redirected from the funds that had already been paid to NATO to finance the security forces in Afghanistan, which, in light of the developments in Afghanistan, is no longer relevant, and the Hungarian government has therefore decided that the funds released will be committed to improve and develop the defence capabilities of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Explaining Hungary's position, Hungarian Foreign Miniszter Peter Szijjarto said

It is in Europe's vital interest that the ongoing war in Ukraine is not compounded by another security challenge, as in its current situation, the bloc would not be able to successfully resolve two security-type crises simultaneously.

The war in Ukraine, he said, intensifies the importance of security in the Balkans and the EU should take serious steps to promote stability, peace and tranquillity in the Balkans.

The minister added that it is clear that

all attention is being focused on Kiev, all money is being given to Ukraine. While others [in Europe] don't fully understand this, Hungarians are acutely aware what a tragedy it would be for Europe if instability were to prevail in the Balkans and if peace were to be threatened.

"Without peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, there can be no peace and stability in the Balkans," said Foreign Minister Szijjarto.



Cover photo: FM Peter Szijjarto in Sarajevo (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)