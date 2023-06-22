időjárás 32°C Paulina 2023. június 22.
Hungarian FM: It's not right that the EU intends all the money for Ukraine

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungarian FM: It's not right that the EU intends all the money for Ukraine

It is clear that all the attention is focused on Kyiv, and "all the money is intended for Ukraine", while Hungarians understand exactly what a tragedy it would entail for Europe if instability were to prevail in the Balkans and peace were to be at risk, Hungary's foreign minister said in a statement to the public media in Sarajevo on Thursday.

Hungarian Foreign Miniszter Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary will support the development of Bosnia and Herzegovina's defence capabilities with 300 million Hungarian forints. He said that this amount would be redirected from the funds that had already been paid to NATO to finance the security forces in Afghanistan, which, in light of the developments in Afghanistan, is no longer relevant, and the Hungarian government has therefore decided  that the funds released will be committed to improve and develop the defence capabilities of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Explaining Hungary's position, Hungarian Foreign Miniszter Peter Szijjarto said

It is in Europe's vital interest that the ongoing war in Ukraine is not compounded by another security challenge, as in its current situation, the bloc would not be able to successfully resolve two security-type crises simultaneously. 

The war in Ukraine, he said, intensifies the importance of security in the Balkans and the EU should take serious steps to promote stability, peace and tranquillity in the Balkans.

The minister added that it is clear that

all attention is being focused on Kiev, all money is being given to Ukraine. While others [in Europe] don't fully understand this, Hungarians are acutely aware what a tragedy it would be for Europe if instability were to prevail in the Balkans and if peace were to be threatened.

"Without peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, there can be no peace and stability in the Balkans," said Foreign Minister Szijjarto.
 

Cover photo: FM Peter Szijjarto in Sarajevo (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Ajánló

Is the European Union bankrupting itself?

Is the European Union bankrupting itself?

While discontent is rampant across Europe over the EU running out of money in its mindless support for Ukraine, Brussels demands more payments from member states.
Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

An increasing number of videos showing the dark side of mass immigration are being posted on social media.
JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

Hungary's justice minister held talks with her Swedish, Belgian and Spanish counterparts and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
US conservatives show keen interest in Hungary in two issues

US conservatives show keen interest in Hungary in two issues

Americans are baffled by the attempts of EU institutions to impose policies on sovereign nations with a view to admitting illegal migrants.
Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

They're filthy, knife-wielding communists. At least now we know what they do when they're not beating civilians, Fidesz MP Mate Kocsis said, describing activists of the Szikra Movement:
Deputy Minister: Migrant quota is unacceptable

Deputy Minister: Migrant quota is unacceptable

It is still not too late to act at a pan-European level, but Brussels is not headed in that direction, according to Hungary's deputy minister for regional development.
