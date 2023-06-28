időjárás 21°C Irén , Levente 2023. június 28.
More Chinese investments arrive in Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
More Chinese investments arrive in Hungary

We have reached agreements with two additional Chinese companies on their investments worth a combined HUF 35 billion (€94.7 million) in Hungary, and the government's aim is to make Hungary the number one investment destination in the region for Chinese companies, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced in Tianjin, in northern China, on Tuesday. Following talks with Chinese business executives, FM Szijjártó said the new investments to arrive in Hungary will contribute significantly to maintaining the country's economic growth and create around 500 jobs, according to a foreign ministry statement. 

Within the context of a HUF 28-billion investment, one of the companies will be making packaging materials in eastern Hungary, supplying the biggest European drinks makers, FM Szijjarto said. The project would create around 300 jobs, so the government is also supporting it, he said, adding, however, that the extent of the government’s grant would only be revealed after the project is approved by the European Commission.

The other company will invest HUF 7 billion in producing interior parts for BMW’s electric vehicles produced in the east Hungarian city of Debrecen, he said, adding that the investment will create some 200 jobs. "Economic cooperation between Hungary and China is developing steadily, and Chinese companies continue to regard Hungary as an attractive investment destination. Our aim is to maintain our position as the top investment destination for Chinese businesses in Central Europe,” Mr Szijjarto explained. 

He emphasized that Chinese investments had played a significant role in keeping the Hungarian economy on a path of growth in the recent period.

After 2020, Chinese companies are once again the top investors in Hungary this year, Mr Szijjarto said, emphasizing their use of cutting-edge technology and contribution to protecting jobs. “Moreover, these investments arriving in Hungary are mainly geared towards the electric vehicle industry, and we know precisely that this is the industry of the future,” the minister added. “A country that can attract EV industry investments will definitely be successful in the coming period,” he contended. Mr Szijjarto warned, however, that there was “no turning back” when it came to the car industry’s transition to electric vehicles, arguing that it would determine the development of the European and global economy in the coming period. "Hungary is doing well in this competition," he stressed.

Hungary's foreign minister also pointed out that the reason why a large chunk of Chinese automotive investments is coming to Hungary is because German car makers boasting significant capacities are also present here. "It's interesting to see that while in the political arena German politicians often discuss the separation of the European and Chinese economies, in reality - in the economy and even in the most important industry of the future, the electric car industry - German and Chinese companies are working very closely together," he said. "Chinese companies are happy with the conditions in which they operate and invest in Hungary, they are happy that they pay the lowest taxes in Europe, they are happy with the infrastructure conditions and they have a high regard for the Hungarian workforce," Mr Szijjarto added.

 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto attends a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in the Chinese city of Tianjin, the so-called Summer Davos forum, on 27 June, 2023 (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

PM Orban reveals his thoughts on Wagner mutiny + video

PM Orban reveals his thoughts on Wagner mutiny + video

"We want to save Ukraine, and the only way for that is through US-Russia talks,” Hungary's prime minister emphasized.
Kosovo police officers released at Viktor Orban’s intervention return home + video

Kosovo police officers released at Viktor Orban’s intervention return home + video

The international community welcomes the release of the detained Albanians by the Serb authorities. Deescalation must continue, the EU's enlargement commissioner wrote.
Hungarian government still refuses to approve financing of further arms shipments to Ukraine + video

Hungarian government still refuses to approve financing of further arms shipments to Ukraine + video

FM Szijjarto stressed that the pressure was huge, with nearly all participants urging to facilitate the payment of the next €500M installment for weapon deliveries to Ukraine.
PM Orban: There is a solution to migration, but Brussels does not want to implement it

PM Orban: There is a solution to migration, but Brussels does not want to implement it

PM Orban held talks with the heads of government of the Visegrad countries in Bratislava.
Hungary's pro-war Left finally exposed

Hungary's pro-war Left finally exposed

In exchange for dollars the Left - from the mayor of Budapest to former opposition frontrunner Peter Marki-Zay and ex-PM Gyurcsany - would have even taken our country to war.
V4 share a common position: illegal migration must be managed more effectively

V4 share a common position: illegal migration must be managed more effectively

The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four (Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland) agreed on the need to improve the management of illegal migration at a conference in Bratislava.
idézőjelVélemény
Szánthó Miklós

Legyünk büszke populisták!

A populizmus az igazság kimondása: a migráció veszélyes, a gender hülyeség, a béke jó!

