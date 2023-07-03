Yet there are some serious-looking people who would unleash a crowd, the size of a town, on Hungary, and we are supposed to believe the flock that they are good people if they say so. These bespectacled officials and politicians in grey suits do not live here, of course, but in Brussels, which has been in turmoil for days over a death that happened in France. They can probably see the smoke from their Brussels office, but in this situation, the practice of doublethink is very helpful.

Out of political correctness illegal migration mustn't be linked with crime, so there is no illegal migration crisis, and the streets are not ablaze, no matter what our eyes tell us.

It's worth mentioning the Hungarian comrades of these scoundrels who actually believed that there was no migration crisis, or at least they said so, and still advocate it today. We should not be naive, neither the EU official, nor the people smuggler, nor the migrant camp operator is acting out of goodness of heart, but out of interest.

In Italy, the maintenance of migrant camps is subsidised by the state, so all of the sudden all the camps have become migrant camps, taking the place of day-camps for the young ones. Could the mafia be involved in this business? Yes, it almost certainly is, so some of the EU money is actually supporting organised crime. Of course, everything is a question of politics, so this can be presented either as a case of a well-meaning Italian NGO helping unfortunate refugees to get a bowl of food, or as a case of Brussels making payments to the Camorra but not to Hungary.

This is a total disregard for the order of importance. The mafia has always had a reputation for getting the money for itself, not letting a single cent go to waste. A country is not a criminal organisation, we are bound by laws, morality and traditions.

We can't put a horse's head in the migration commissioner's bed as a reminder of what we are entitled to under the regulations. Bringing in migration flows is a sure business venture, albeit completely illegal and immoral. As it offers huge profits, it is run by a select group of scoundrels - from Nigerian people smugglers to Brussels lawyers. Now we can see how important it is that Hungary has room for manoeuvre when it comes to its own affairs, so the smugglers demand their usual percentage in vain, no one who the people living here do not want will be allowed to enter.

This is when they really hate democracy in Brussels. But this is what we once agreed on.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Europress/AFP)