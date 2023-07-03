időjárás 30°C Kornél , Soma 2023. július 3.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 30°C
Kornél, Soma
2023. július 3.
magyar

Horse's head

Sitkei Levente
44 perce
Horse's head

The basic position is, in principle, that we must take in people who are in need. It is human kindness, it is natural to help others. Since it is very easy to misuse this help, it is necessary to set limits as to who is truly in need of compassion and who is just looking for a free place to stay until they can get away and disappear in the hustle and bustle of big European cities. But asylum shelters are bad places. Everyone hates staying there, it's an unending day-camp for grown-ups who have nothing to do but wait until others decide about their fate whether or not they will be accepted by a rich and compassionate Europe.

And this is a terrible mistake. Whoever invented this imagines that asylum procedures are unbreachable, that the bureaucracy has created a rock-solid system, and that no one can bypass it. It is either because the philosophical basis is wrong - assuming that a migrant has the autonomy of a potato and, on receipt of a court ruling, does what is written on the paper - or because evil people simply want to mess up Europe because this will bring them political and financial gains. In a European Union without borders, no one can stop someone getting into a car and vanishing into thin air.

Yet there are some serious-looking people who would unleash a crowd, the size of a town, on Hungary, and we are supposed to believe the flock that they are good people if they say so. These bespectacled officials and politicians in grey suits do not live here, of course, but in Brussels, which has been in turmoil for days over a death that happened in France. They can probably see the smoke from their Brussels office, but in this situation, the practice of doublethink is very helpful.

 Out of political correctness illegal migration mustn't be linked with crime, so there is no illegal migration crisis, and the streets are not ablaze, no matter what our eyes tell us.

It's worth mentioning the Hungarian comrades of these scoundrels who actually believed that there was no migration crisis, or at least they said so, and still advocate it today. We should not be naive, neither the EU official, nor the people smuggler, nor the migrant camp operator is acting out of goodness of heart, but out of interest.

In Italy, the maintenance of migrant camps is subsidised by the state, so all of the sudden all the camps have become migrant camps, taking the place of day-camps for the young ones. Could the mafia be involved in this business? Yes, it almost certainly is, so some of the EU money is actually supporting organised crime. Of course,  everything is a question of politics, so this can be presented either as a case of a well-meaning Italian NGO helping unfortunate refugees to get a bowl of food, or as a case of Brussels making payments to the Camorra but not to Hungary.

This is a total disregard for the order of importance. The mafia has always had a reputation for getting the money for itself, not letting a single cent go to waste. A country is not a criminal organisation, we are bound by laws, morality and traditions.

We can't put a horse's head in the migration commissioner's bed as a reminder of what we are entitled to under the regulations. Bringing in migration flows is a sure business venture, albeit completely illegal and immoral. As it offers huge profits, it is run by a select group of scoundrels - from Nigerian people smugglers to Brussels lawyers. Now we can see how important it is that Hungary has room for manoeuvre when it comes to its own affairs, so the smugglers demand their usual percentage in vain, no one who the people living here do not want will be allowed to enter.

This is when they really hate democracy in Brussels. But this is what we once agreed on.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Europress/AFP)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Karácsony 500 milliós botránya: az egész egy beavatkozási és pénzmosási ügy

Karácsony 500 milliós botránya: az egész egy beavatkozási és pénzmosási ügy

origo.hu
Elárulta Majka mennyit költött legutóbbi nyaralásán

Elárulta Majka mennyit költött legutóbbi nyaralásán

origo.hu
Heti top: örök hűséget fogadott Muri Enikő, visszatér Harry herceg és Meghan Markle, megtörte a csendet Dolly

Heti top: örök hűséget fogadott Muri Enikő, visszatér Harry herceg és Meghan Markle, megtörte a csendet Dolly

metropol.hu
Az orosz-ukrán háború 495. napja – friss hírek

Az orosz-ukrán háború 495. napja – friss hírek

vg.hu
Szúrj szegfűszeget a hagymába, eszméletlen lesz a hatás

Szúrj szegfűszeget a hagymába, eszméletlen lesz a hatás

ripost.hu
Tengeralattjárót találtak egy brit park felszíne alatt

Tengeralattjárót találtak egy brit park felszíne alatt

mandiner.hu
Kiderült, ki gondoskodik a törött lábú Marics Petiről

Kiderült, ki gondoskodik a törött lábú Marics Petiről

origo.hu
Légiósok: íme, ezzel a videóval mutatta be Szoboszlait a Liverpool

Légiósok: íme, ezzel a videóval mutatta be Szoboszlait a Liverpool

nemzetisport.hu
Hurrá, végre nyaralunk? - Ne hagyd, hogy a fülgyulladás döntse dugába a terveidet!

Hurrá, végre nyaralunk? - Ne hagyd, hogy a fülgyulladás döntse dugába a terveidet!

life.hu
Budapest is veszélyben? Tüntetők zavarták meg a versenyt

Budapest is veszélyben? Tüntetők zavarták meg a versenyt

magyarnemzet.hu
Robbanás történt Budapesten

Robbanás történt Budapesten

magyarnemzet.hu
Migránslázadás: már lincselnek a bevándorlók Franciaországban

Migránslázadás: már lincselnek a bevándorlók Franciaországban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Europe is in flames

Europe is in flames

Hungary, together with Poland, has assumed a decisively negative viewpoint.
Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

The issue of systemic corruption in Ukraine was highlighted even by the European Commission in 2021.
Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

The Italian island of Lampedusa has witnessed an unprecedented influx of migrants.
Hungary must admit 30,000 migrants if mandatory quota gets adopted, security advisor says

Hungary must admit 30,000 migrants if mandatory quota gets adopted, security advisor says

According to the PM's chief advisor on homeland security, redistribution of migrants based on mandatory quotas is out of the question.
Migrants crying „Allahu Akbar” wreak havoc in France

Migrants crying „Allahu Akbar” wreak havoc in France

Shocking videos capturing the rioting migrants are making rounds on the internet.
Hungarian Left's election campaign was financed illegally from US, says MEP

Hungarian Left's election campaign was financed illegally from US, says MEP

Illegal foreign interference in Hungary's electoral process is a violation of the country's sovereignty, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said on Saturday.
idézőjelVélemény
Borsodi Attila

Társadalmi minimumot!

Üdvös volna, ha lennének olyan viselkedési normák, amelyeket legalább majdnem mindenki elfogadna és be is tartana.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu