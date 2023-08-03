America is here

időjárás 29°C Hermina 2023. augusztus 3.
Hermina
2023. augusztus 3.
Szentesi Zöldi László
23 perce
The statement that the Democratic administration in Washington was merely looking for an excuse to inconvenience the Hungarian people - and found one immediately - is a matter of fact that does not need to be proven. It is all the more fascinating when we examine the real threat to American national security. Where is the anger coming from: is it triggered by the commandos (?) sneaking in with Hungarian passports, or it has taken hold inside the country or a long time? 
It has been four years since I was last in the United States. 

After spending just a few weeks here, I am not going to hand them the solution on a plate, of course, but I would like to draw Ambassador Pressman's attention to a few small points, if only to make sure he does not think too much of his country's security.

First of all, anyone who wants to bypass US immigration laws will obviously be able to do so. And anyone who wants to commit acts of terrorism also obviously knows exactly how to get to it. It follows that the US services should hunt down the professional terrorist groups or the lone wolves, of whom there may be more currently living in the US than there are people from Gdansk to Bulgaria who are simply stupid.
It is also important to look at the ethnic, religious and ideological backgrounds from which terrorism takes its victims. 

According to government reports, since 2001 almost all terrorist acts in the United States have been committed by white right-wing extremists and Islamists.

It follows that two dangerous ideologies in particular, Nazism and Islamism, should be the main targets of the US services, so that the country would not have to face further bloody acts. The danger, therefore, does not come from across the border, but from within, in the form of fanatical revolutionaries whom the Americans reward with citizenship and freedom of movement because that is how much sense they have.

Something should also be done about the New Left terrorists, the Black Lives Matter movement that has gotten entangled in corruption, the bloodthirsty students, the Marxist idiots who have been stirring up tensions, smashing statues and playing Red Guard in the country for years with the connivance and approval of the government.

It should also be said that in a country where millions of people slaughter their opponents in mindless computer 'games' without supervision or control, the same people sometimes resort to real weapons. And because in the United States everyone can have a gun, they shoot their classmates, their teachers, passers-by, by the dozen. They shoot at anything that moves - just like on the screen.

We could also ask our American friends what kind of future their community has when free drug use, abortion and sexual diseases are defended and promoted at the highest level?

What will become of a country where mindless entertainment is the official life path for generations of utterly useless, dysfunctional people with fatty brains? How can those who don't even go out to the street defend the values of the old American days?

So America need not fear us. It should fear itself. For the source of fear is the United States itself. Above all, it is its cynical and disinterested political elite in Washington, the rejects of democracy, the traitors to humanity, the trained butchers of family, faith and state.

After thirty years, we have reached a point where America's friends around the world now think of lost love with disgust. How did this happen? That is a question the US Democrats must one day ask themselves, at least for the short time they are still in power.

Cover photo: US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman (Photo: Szilard Koszticsak)

Ajánló

Diplomatic mission is not tasked with criticizing media outlets of host country

Diplomatic mission is not tasked with criticizing media outlets of host country

Respecting the freedom of press is the duty of all diplomats accredited to Hungary, said Rajmund Kiss, Head of the Center for Diplomatic Studies at the Mattchias Corvinus Collegium (MCC).
Muslims and Christians join forces to protest LGBTQ ideology

Muslims and Christians join forces to protest LGBTQ ideology

The two communities have joined forces to protest the gender ideology curriculum.
Democrats wanted to list Hungarian expats, Republicans say

Democrats wanted to list Hungarian expats, Republicans say

The most prominent Republican organisation in the US has taken to Twitter to stand up for Hungary.
Men simply snatched off the streets, as mobilization in Ukraine becomes more ruthless + video

Men simply snatched off the streets, as mobilization in Ukraine becomes more ruthless + video

Hardly a day goes by without some new footage being released about the increasingly brutal mobilization in Ukraine.
Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

We have received a "respectful" request from the empire of ambassador Pressman.
Huge police operation at the border + video

Huge police operation at the border + video

Serbian Interior Ministry officials are sweeping the forest around Subotica. A large amount of weapons and ammunition have been collected and hundreds of migrants have been rounded up by the officers.
Deme Dániel

Popzenében érzékenyítenek majd a Szigeten

A megalkuvás és beletörődés politikáját csöpögtetnék a fiatalok még érintetlen tudatába.

