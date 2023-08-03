Muslims and Christians join forces to protest LGBTQ ideology

The issue of gender ideology included in school curricula has become integral to school board discussions, and not only in the United States, but also in Canada, V4NA writes, adding that

In Canada, protesting parents sporting hijabs stood beside parents who wore Bible verses on their shirts.

"When I came here 22 years ago, the Christians were the majority, and I was a Muslim," Aziz Wadya, an Egyptian immigrant and one of the Muslims criticizing the LGBTQ+ ideology's expansion said, adding that at the time

they did not force the agenda to teach my kid Christianity. They respected my identity, even though they were the majority. Now, less than one percent of the population force their agenda on every single one of us.

Parents have organized several demonstrations before, but on June 17 in central Calgary, they were met by counter-protesters carrying rainbow flags and banners representing the trans community. The counter-protesters urged the discontent parents to "leave queer kids alone."

In Calgary, Canada, #trans activists faced off with Muslim families angry over LGBTQ+ ideology and what they say is sexual propaganda targeting children. Video by @TheRealKeean: pic.twitter.com/rTt51Xb86o — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 17, 2023

Similar to disputes that have unfolded in the United States, some parents behind the protests are concerned that schools are focusing too much on the topic, offering instruction about sexual content and hosting LGBTQ-themed events, such as drag queen story hours.

"I'm so happy we can come together on this issue," Christian parent Joe Schellenberg has said, describing their display of unity with Muslim parents.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also spoken out on the issue, blaming the right-wing for misinforming parents about what is really going on in schools.

However, in most schools, parents were not allowed to exempt their children from LGBTQ education, prompting a Muslim parent to decide to homeschool his children.

It also came to light that some students took to skipping school to avoid compulsory classes and Pride events. This drew criticism from a teacher, who said "if you want to be respected for who you are, then you better give it back to people who are different from you

A group of Muslims gathered outside the office of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in June, during Pride month, to protest against LGBTQ indoctrination and the replacement of Canadian flags with rainbow "Pride" flags on government buildings. In a video posted on Twitter, protesters can be heard chanting "leave our kids alone" and "the flag has to go" while pointing to the Pride flag on the building.

The Canadian flag should be placed on the office of Canada's prime minister, one protester pointed out.

“Leave our kids alone!”



A group of Muslims are protesting LGBTQ indoctrination outside of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office. pic.twitter.com/absvQVn5rf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2023

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Twitter/SammysAmiga)