Muslims and Christians join forces to protest LGBTQ ideology

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
42 perce 40 perce
Muslims and Christians join forces to protest LGBTQ ideology

The issue of gender ideology included in school curricula has become integral to school board discussions, and not only in the United States, but also in Canada, V4NA writes, adding that

In Canada, protesting parents sporting hijabs stood beside parents who wore Bible verses on their shirts.

"When I came here 22 years ago, the Christians were the majority, and I was a Muslim," Aziz Wadya, an Egyptian immigrant and one of the Muslims criticizing the LGBTQ+ ideology's expansion said, adding that at the time

they did not force the agenda to teach my kid Christianity. They respected my identity, even though they were the majority. Now, less than one percent of the population force their agenda on every single one of us.

Parents have organized several demonstrations before, but on June 17 in central Calgary, they were met by counter-protesters carrying rainbow flags and banners representing the trans community. The counter-protesters urged the discontent parents to "leave queer kids alone."

Similar to disputes that have unfolded in the United States, some parents behind the protests are concerned that schools are focusing too much on the topic, offering instruction about sexual content and hosting LGBTQ-themed events, such as drag queen story hours.

"I'm so happy we can come together on this issue," Christian parent Joe Schellenberg has said, describing their display of unity with Muslim parents.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also spoken out on the issue, blaming the right-wing for misinforming parents about what is really going on in schools. 

However, in most schools, parents were not allowed to exempt their children from LGBTQ education, prompting a Muslim parent to decide to homeschool his children.

 It also came to light that some students took to skipping school to avoid compulsory classes and Pride events. This drew criticism from a teacher, who said "if you want to be respected for who you are, then you better give it back to people who are different from you

A group of Muslims gathered outside the office of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in June, during Pride month, to protest against LGBTQ indoctrination and the replacement of Canadian flags with rainbow "Pride" flags on government buildings. In a video posted on Twitter, protesters can be heard chanting "leave our kids alone" and "the flag has to go" while pointing to the Pride flag on the building.

The Canadian flag should be placed on the office of Canada's prime minister, one protester pointed out.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Twitter/SammysAmiga)

 

Ajánló

Democrats wanted to list Hungarian expats, Republicans say

Democrats wanted to list Hungarian expats, Republicans say

The most prominent Republican organisation in the US has taken to Twitter to stand up for Hungary.
Men simply snatched off the streets, as mobilization in Ukraine becomes more ruthless + video

Men simply snatched off the streets, as mobilization in Ukraine becomes more ruthless + video

Hardly a day goes by without some new footage being released about the increasingly brutal mobilization in Ukraine.
Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines

We have received a "respectful" request from the empire of ambassador Pressman.
Huge police operation at the border + video

Huge police operation at the border + video

Serbian Interior Ministry officials are sweeping the forest around Subotica. A large amount of weapons and ammunition have been collected and hundreds of migrants have been rounded up by the officers.
PM Orban makes big announcement

PM Orban makes big announcement

The aim is to reach single-digits inflation.
State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

"The Hungarian government's position remains unchanged: instead of delivering weapons to Ukraine, we must deliver peace", the state secretary at the Hungarian foreign ministry has said.
