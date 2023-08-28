időjárás 35°C Ágoston 2023. augusztus 28.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 35°C
Ágoston
2023. augusztus 28.
magyar

President Novak reveals details of her meeting with President Zelensky

Magyar Nemzet
53 perce
President Novak reveals details of her meeting with President Zelensky

"It would be important to think about issues that are crucial for our future: about families, the future of children and education, without turning it into a political campaign," the Hungarian president said in an interview with the Index news portal.

"I was visiting a country at war, so the air raid did not surprise me. Unfortunately, attacks are a daily occurrence in Kyiv and sirens are often heard. I was born in peace, like you, and I have lived in peace, so I have never been in a shelter. It was an unusual feeling to go into one," Hungarian President Katalin Novak explained in an interview with the Index news portal how she felt when she had to go into a shelter during her visit to Kyiv last week because the air raid siren went off. The president explained that the heads of state and government, together with their colleagues, were escorted to an underground room on level minus 3, where the staff of the Hungarian Counter Terrorism Center (TEK), who where there to protect the Hungarian delegation, monitored the air raid siren via a mobile phone app. 

Katalin Novak pointed out that it was the first time that she had had an extended one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I had been looking forward to the meeting, so that we can look into each other's eyes to make sure that there is a mutual will to cooperate," the head of state said. "President Zelensky said that he sees Transcarpathia as a long-term resource, as is currently the safest region in Ukraine. He thanked Hungary for its past assistance and for supporting the people of Transcarpathia. I stressed that it is in our mutual interest that members of the 150,000-strong Hungarian minority living in Transcarpathia are able to fully exercise their minority rights. I made it clear that we need to make substantial progress in this regard," Katalin Novak added.

We agreed to open a new chapter and to take concrete and substantial steps in the interests of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. What we need now is not flourishes of words. The members of the Ukrainian minority living in Hungary enjoy very extensive rights, and that is as it should be,

Katalin Novak said talking about the results of the talks. She went on to say that Ukraine's president stated that they are ready to give members of the Hungarian community in Ukraine what is granted to the Ukrainian minority in Hungary, which is not a bad starting point. 

She also told President Zelensky why peace is of paramount importance to us Hungarians, Hungary's president highlighted.

"Dreadful reality came knocking on the doors. This war has not only shattered the lives of Ukrainians, but – as Pope Francis put it – 'brought the conflict into our homes'," Katalin Novak explained, noting that in Transcarpathia she met mothers grieving the loss of their children who died at the front line and members of families torn apart. "The war is their reality. It is in the interest of the Hungarian people that our country should not get caught up in this relentless destruction. That is why we are staunch advocates of peace," she added.

In the interview with Index, Katalin Novak also spoke about her meeting with Pope Francis, who received the Hungarian head of state immediately after her trip to Ukraine.

The Holy Father is an advocate of peace, who sees Hungary as a place from where peace can come. His visit to Hungary confirmed this to me,

the Hungarian president disclosed, adding that Pope Francis asked her to continue to stand up for traditional family values at every possible platform and with all available instruments.

Since 2010, changes have been taking place to create a family-friendly environment in Hungary. We are ahead of Europe, as the European Union has just begun to focus on demography," Katalin Novak pointed out.  The tax system has become family-friendly, it is easier to raise children while working, and there is more freedom of choice than before, she said, mentioning some of the changes. She added that she feels that Hungary has not yet drawn on all the available resources to support families.

"I look forward to seeing what the next step will be in facilitating home-making for young people starting a family," Katalin Novak remarked.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian President Katalin Novak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Source: Facebook/Katalin Novak)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Munkagépnek ütközött egy vonat Békéscsaba mellett

Munkagépnek ütközött egy vonat Békéscsaba mellett

origo.hu
Kegyeletsértően viselkedett Joe Biden Hawaiion, hatalmas botrány lett belőle

Kegyeletsértően viselkedett Joe Biden Hawaiion, hatalmas botrány lett belőle

origo.hu
Durva, hogyan reagált fiai születésére Károly király

Durva, hogyan reagált fiai születésére Károly király

borsonline.hu
Tojás nagyságú jég tarolta le Szlovéniát, tornádó az Isztrián, sárlavina a Brennernél - videók

Tojás nagyságú jég tarolta le Szlovéniát, tornádó az Isztrián, sárlavina a Brennernél - videók

vg.hu
Ez egy jel! Készülhet az esküvőjére Molnár Anikó?

Ez egy jel! Készülhet az esküvőjére Molnár Anikó?

ripost.hu
Paláver – Karácsony Gergely: Nélkülünk nem lett volna atlétikai vb

Paláver – Karácsony Gergely: Nélkülünk nem lett volna atlétikai vb

hirtv.hu
Megtalálták Zelenszkij titkos egyiptomi luxusvilláját - fotók

Megtalálták Zelenszkij titkos egyiptomi luxusvilláját - fotók

origo.hu
Atlétikai vb: az egyik legnépszerűbb sportolónő köszönetet mondott Budapestnek

Atlétikai vb: az egyik legnépszerűbb sportolónő köszönetet mondott Budapestnek

nemzetisport.hu
Hat keresztet törtek le a Margit hídon, a rendőrség három férfit keres + galéria

Hat keresztet törtek le a Margit hídon, a rendőrség három férfit keres + galéria

magyarnemzet.hu
Kiegyensúlyozott emésztés – kiegyensúlyozott élet (x)

Kiegyensúlyozott emésztés – kiegyensúlyozott élet (x)

duol.hu
Hat keresztet törtek le a Margit hídon, a rendőrség három férfit keres

Hat keresztet törtek le a Margit hídon, a rendőrség három férfit keres

magyarnemzet.hu
A főváros érdeme az atlétikai vb – állítja önmagát dicsérve Karácsony

A főváros érdeme az atlétikai vb – állítja önmagát dicsérve Karácsony

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Pressman in a china shop

Pressman in a china shop

Tucker Carlson is sadly mistaken, the ambassador who arrived a year ago is not a horrific little gray suit.
Clarity

Clarity

In our view, there are things far more important than ourselves: family, homeland, and God.
Miklos Szantho: Hungary's strategy for 1100 years

Miklos Szantho: Hungary's strategy for 1100 years

Hungary's long-term strategy today must be what it has been for 1100 years: no empire should be allowed to draw the country into its sphere of influence.
„David Pressman acts like a viceroy, meddling in our domestic politics”

„David Pressman acts like a viceroy, meddling in our domestic politics”

The US Democratic leadership is treating its allies as vassals, explains an analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Tucker Carlson's words carry serious weight in the US

Tucker Carlson's words carry serious weight in the US

It is telling how many leading politicians Tucker Carlson's met with.
Being Hungarian is a mission, probably one of the most beautiful missions in the world

Being Hungarian is a mission, probably one of the most beautiful missions in the world

The two-thirds majority is rock-solid, Hungary's prime minister reaffirmed.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Az oroszok hazudnak

Ezt halljuk másfél éve, hogy az oroszok mindenben hazudnak. De akkor most miért is hinnénk nekik?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu