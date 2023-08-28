President Novak reveals details of her meeting with President Zelensky

Katalin Novak pointed out that it was the first time that she had had an extended one-on-one meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I had been looking forward to the meeting, so that we can look into each other's eyes to make sure that there is a mutual will to cooperate," the head of state said. "President Zelensky said that he sees Transcarpathia as a long-term resource, as is currently the safest region in Ukraine. He thanked Hungary for its past assistance and for supporting the people of Transcarpathia. I stressed that it is in our mutual interest that members of the 150,000-strong Hungarian minority living in Transcarpathia are able to fully exercise their minority rights. I made it clear that we need to make substantial progress in this regard," Katalin Novak added.

We agreed to open a new chapter and to take concrete and substantial steps in the interests of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. What we need now is not flourishes of words. The members of the Ukrainian minority living in Hungary enjoy very extensive rights, and that is as it should be,

Katalin Novak said talking about the results of the talks. She went on to say that Ukraine's president stated that they are ready to give members of the Hungarian community in Ukraine what is granted to the Ukrainian minority in Hungary, which is not a bad starting point.

She also told President Zelensky why peace is of paramount importance to us Hungarians, Hungary's president highlighted.

"Dreadful reality came knocking on the doors. This war has not only shattered the lives of Ukrainians, but – as Pope Francis put it – 'brought the conflict into our homes'," Katalin Novak explained, noting that in Transcarpathia she met mothers grieving the loss of their children who died at the front line and members of families torn apart. "The war is their reality. It is in the interest of the Hungarian people that our country should not get caught up in this relentless destruction. That is why we are staunch advocates of peace," she added.

In the interview with Index, Katalin Novak also spoke about her meeting with Pope Francis, who received the Hungarian head of state immediately after her trip to Ukraine.

The Holy Father is an advocate of peace, who sees Hungary as a place from where peace can come. His visit to Hungary confirmed this to me,

the Hungarian president disclosed, adding that Pope Francis asked her to continue to stand up for traditional family values at every possible platform and with all available instruments.

Since 2010, changes have been taking place to create a family-friendly environment in Hungary. We are ahead of Europe, as the European Union has just begun to focus on demography," Katalin Novak pointed out. The tax system has become family-friendly, it is easier to raise children while working, and there is more freedom of choice than before, she said, mentioning some of the changes. She added that she feels that Hungary has not yet drawn on all the available resources to support families.

"I look forward to seeing what the next step will be in facilitating home-making for young people starting a family," Katalin Novak remarked.