Washington marks August 20 with bread baked from Hungarian and US flour

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Washington marks August 20 with bread baked from Hungarian and US flour

On Sunday, Hungarians living in and around Washington D.C. greeted the August 20 national holiday with bread baked from Hungarian and American flour, the „bread of American Hungarians”.

The ceremony, held at Kossuth House, brought together wheat from different parts of the Carpathian Basin and mixed it with grains grown in America, symbolizing the American-Hungarian community's sense of belonging to Hungary.

The Kossuth Foundation, which organized the event, joined the Bread of Hungarians program this year,  which brought wheat grains from different parts of the Carpathian Basin to the US capital.

Kossuth Foundation President Sandor Vegh emphasized that the diaspora's goal is to survive, for which all conditions are given, and the key of which is the community itself. The community is also a given, as evidenced by the joint celebration in Washington D.C., the community leader noted, adding that the grains of wheat that will arrive from Hungary in 2023 represent the same sense of togetherness that the Hungarian soil – from the lands of historic Hungary - sent to members of the Hungarian community living in the US 121 years ago.

The Bread of American Hungarians was blessed by Judit Mayer, senior pastor of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Washington, D.At the event, the Hungarian embassy was represented by Zsuzsanna Fekete, the embassy's new community diplomat in charge of diaspora affairs.

The festive show was performed by a folk „Szikra” band, a music group of local Hungarians, and Tisza Ensemble, a dance group founded in 1982.
 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pixabay)

 

Augusztus 20.

Szentkirályi Alexandra: Több százezren nézték a fővárosi tűzijátékot

A dosszié összes cikke

Ajánló

Cops fake being non-binary to receive extra clothing allowance

Cops fake being non-binary to receive extra clothing allowance

In Australia, seven male officers are suspected of by-passing the rule introduced three years ago.
PM Orban receives Turkish president

PM Orban receives Turkish president

Hungary and Turkey are strategic partners, Hungary's prime minister wrote on his social media.
Hungarian MoJ: Europe's future at stake

Hungarian MoJ: Europe's future at stake

The founding fathers also envisioned a Europe of nations, the justice minister said, speaking in Subotica, Serbia, on Saturday.
PM Orban: Many happy returns to you, Hungary!

PM Orban: Many happy returns to you, Hungary!

Hungarians are born with a mission, Hungary's prime minister said.
PM Orban in talks with leader of Tatarstan

PM Orban in talks with leader of Tatarstan

Despite the sanctions and political difficulties, Hungarian businesses present in Russia are seeking opportunities to expand their activities, the parties agreed at the meeting.
Talks between PM Orban and Turkmen president focus on energy security issues

Talks between PM Orban and Turkmen president focus on energy security issues

The parties are working on a cooperation agreement, with an essential element aiming to make Hungary one of the destinations for Turkmenistan's future gas exports.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Interjú egy átlagos hazaárulóval

Vannak vélemények, hogy a haza ott van, ahol élsz. Én azt mondom, a haza a szívemben, a lelkemben él.

