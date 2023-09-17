Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Lega leader Matteo Salvini would be happy to work with Viktor Orban, the Italian politician told Hungarian HirTV in an interview. Only a Europe that can protect its borders has a future, he said and called for right-wing cooperation ahead of next year's European Parliament elections.

The Lega is open towards all right-wing parties, he said, but made clear that his party is not willing to cooperate with any left-wing group. In response to a question from HirTV, he said

they are open to joining forces with Hungary and would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban, the prime minister of the Hungarian people,

he stressed.

If elections were held today, Salvini said, the Left and the Right would be neck and neck, pointing out that right-wing parties that aim to put an end to the power of the left should unite.

