időjárás 25°C Zsófia 2023. szeptember 17.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Zsófia
2023. szeptember 17.
magyar

Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Lega leader Matteo Salvini would be happy to work with Viktor Orban, the Italian politician told Hungarian HirTV in an interview. Only a Europe that can protect its borders has a future, he said and called for right-wing cooperation ahead of next year's European Parliament elections. 

The Lega is open towards all right-wing parties, he said, but made clear that his party is not willing to cooperate with any left-wing group. In response to a question from HirTV, he said

they are open to joining forces with Hungary and would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban, the prime minister of the Hungarian people,

he stressed.

If elections were held today, Salvini said, the Left and the Right would be neck and neck, pointing out that right-wing parties that aim to put an end to the power of the left should unite.

Cover photo: Matteo Salvini (Photo: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/NurPhoto via AFP)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Így tüntetnek Brüsszel elhibázott döntése ellen a magyar gazdák az ukrán határnál

Így tüntetnek Brüsszel elhibázott döntése ellen a magyar gazdák az ukrán határnál

origo.hu
Így tért vissza Tóth Andi több hónap szünet után - videó

Így tért vissza Tóth Andi több hónap szünet után - videó

origo.hu
Színpadon esett össze a Sztárban Sztár leszek! versenyzője

Színpadon esett össze a Sztárban Sztár leszek! versenyzője

borsonline.hu
Újabb elképesztő teljesítmény: Szoboszlai a 8. legtöbbet futó játékos az egész Premier League-ben

Újabb elképesztő teljesítmény: Szoboszlai a 8. legtöbbet futó játékos az egész Premier League-ben

mandiner.hu
Elolvadsz ha meglátod: Meghitt családi fotót töltött fel kislányával Ördög Nóra

Elolvadsz ha meglátod: Meghitt családi fotót töltött fel kislányával Ördög Nóra

metropol.hu
Pankotai Liliéknek lehet, hogy inkább „Nagykörúti kocsmafoglalás” néven kellene eseményt szerveznie

Pankotai Liliéknek lehet, hogy inkább „Nagykörúti kocsmafoglalás” néven kellene eseményt szerveznie

mandiner.hu
Drónokkal támadják az oroszokat

Drónokkal támadják az oroszokat

origo.hu
Kifosztott mesés lángosos, háztetőn ülő emberek - fociláz és a Fradi Nagyecseden

Kifosztott mesés lángosos, háztetőn ülő emberek - fociláz és a Fradi Nagyecseden

origo.hu
Pankotai Lili elárulta, mi a tüntetés valódi célja + videó

Pankotai Lili elárulta, mi a tüntetés valódi célja + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Cristiano Ronaldo fejbe rúgta az operatőrt Szaúd-Arábiában + videó

Cristiano Ronaldo fejbe rúgta az operatőrt Szaúd-Arábiában + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Orbán Viktor elárulta, melyik dalt hallgatta meg a legtöbbször

Orbán Viktor elárulta, melyik dalt hallgatta meg a legtöbbször

magyarnemzet.hu
Klopp Szoboszlai teljesítményéről a Wolves ellen: Ó, Istenem…

Klopp Szoboszlai teljesítményéről a Wolves ellen: Ó, Istenem…

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

It isn't particularly surprising to see that attempts from abroad are being made to influence the Polish parliamentary elections.
Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Fertility rates have gone up, while the proportion of working mothers has also increased.
That's where we are standing now

That's where we are standing now

Once upon a time there was a Europe.
Dramatic videos of migrant crisis, Lampedusa has fallen

Dramatic videos of migrant crisis, Lampedusa has fallen

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini says the European Union has abandoned Italy and is attempting to wipe out his country.
Grain ban: Brussels caves to Ukraine, Hungarian government takes action

Grain ban: Brussels caves to Ukraine, Hungarian government takes action

Bowing to demands of Ukraine, European Commission comes up with an intermediate solution. Meanwhile, the war-torn country continues with threats.
Corruption in Brussels: pseudo measures to ensure nothing changes

Corruption in Brussels: pseudo measures to ensure nothing changes

"They wanted to turn criminal conduct into an ethical issue," Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch told the daily Magyar Nemzet.
idézőjelVélemény
Felföldi Zoltán

Kettőerká

Hogy Vona Gábornak miért kellett újabb pártot alakítani, az rejtély.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu