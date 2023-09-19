időjárás 19°C Vilhelmina 2023. szeptember 19.
Vilhelmina
2023. szeptember 19.
Paris conditions unacceptable due to migrants + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 58 perce
Paris conditions unacceptable due to migrants + video

“If you simply go from the Moulin Rouge to the Gare du Nord and walk around the railway station, you will immediately come across a Moroccan quarter, an Indian quarter, and you can walk for ten kilometers and only meet Africans and Indians. There are practically no Europeans there,” Hungarian economist Zoltan Pogatsa said in a video recorded in Paris about his personal experiences. In the video posted on TikTok, the expert, who cannot be accused of right-wing bias, addressed the question of whether there are no-go zones in the French capital.

@pogipodcastblog Léteznek-e Párizsban no go zónák? #Párizs #nogo #nogozóna #Pogi ♬ original sound - Pogi

Although Mr Pogatsa stressed that there is no definition of a no-go zone – given that he would go to areas where a woman, a child or an elderly person would not really go – tourists do not have to go too far from the center of Paris to get to scary places. There are filthy and disorderly neighborhoods where the streets are full of drug addicts and homeless people. Riots are not uncommon either, often involving vandalism and the burning of cars.

This part is pretty poor, with immigrants coming from countries where they basically have little money, few connections and get only the worst jobs

the expert explained.

Zoltan Pogatsa also pointed out that the chaotic conditions in the French capital could become even worse if the population of the source countries continues to rise. In that case, even more people will leave for developed countries, including European states. "I fear that with global climate change, the population explosion in the third world and migration, this situation will only get worse," the economist concluded.

There are also many videos on social media showing the impossible situation in Paris with migrants camped in the middle of the streets with their luggage, often in front of shops and restaurants. Interestingly, the footage does not really show locals walking among them, sometimes occupying whole sections of pavement.

Cover image: Illegal immigrants warming themselves by a fire as they prepare to evacuate their camp on the A1 motorway in Saint-Denis, a northern suburb of Paris, on 17 November 2020 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Yoan Valat)

Ajánló

Hungarian Dollar Left acts in interests of pro-war Western politicians

Hungarian Dollar Left acts in interests of pro-war Western politicians

It is in the interests of the American left to involve Hungary in the Russia-Ukraine war, and they need local allies for that.
Organized, aggressive migrant gangs reach border with weapons and demolition tools - shocking video

Organized, aggressive migrant gangs reach border with weapons and demolition tools - shocking video

Threatening videos, similar to those released by the Islamic State, are used by gangs specializing in people smuggling.
Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

We have concluded important agreements at the UN General Assembly, and we have important negotiations behind us, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

The justice minister is pushing for EU extradition agreements in a bid to make it easier to catch criminals.
European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

Judit Varga also presented Hungary's position on the priorities for the Spanish EU Presidency.
PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

Achieving the key points highlighted by PM Orban would be in the interest of all European citizens.
Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Az olajtermelés csökkentése a dízel árát is megemelte, a finomítók pedig inkább más üzemanyagok előállítására fókuszálnak.

Csépányi Balázs

Nézzék meg, hogy mit akarnak lenyomni a torkunkon! + videó

Szép új világ.

