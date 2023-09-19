“If you simply go from the Moulin Rouge to the Gare du Nord and walk around the railway station, you will immediately come across a Moroccan quarter, an Indian quarter, and you can walk for ten kilometers and only meet Africans and Indians. There are practically no Europeans there,” Hungarian economist Zoltan Pogatsa said in a video recorded in Paris about his personal experiences. In the video posted on TikTok, the expert, who cannot be accused of right-wing bias, addressed the question of whether there are no-go zones in the French capital.

Although Mr Pogatsa stressed that there is no definition of a no-go zone – given that he would go to areas where a woman, a child or an elderly person would not really go – tourists do not have to go too far from the center of Paris to get to scary places. There are filthy and disorderly neighborhoods where the streets are full of drug addicts and homeless people. Riots are not uncommon either, often involving vandalism and the burning of cars.

This part is pretty poor, with immigrants coming from countries where they basically have little money, few connections and get only the worst jobs

the expert explained.

Zoltan Pogatsa also pointed out that the chaotic conditions in the French capital could become even worse if the population of the source countries continues to rise. In that case, even more people will leave for developed countries, including European states. "I fear that with global climate change, the population explosion in the third world and migration, this situation will only get worse," the economist concluded.