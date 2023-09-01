időjárás 25°C Egon , Egyed 2023. szeptember 1.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Egon, Egyed
2023. szeptember 1.
magyar

Ukraine refuses to discuss OTP's removal from list + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Ukraine refuses to discuss OTP's removal from list + video

Hungary refuses to discuss the issue of further EU funding for arms shipments to Ukraine until Kyiv removes the Hungarian OTP Bank from the list of international sponsors of the war and restores the rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Toledo on Thursday. 

Following the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, Peter Szijjarto pointed out that the item on the agenda pertaining to Ukraine once again made clear the need to further strengthen the voice for peace, as the vast majority continue to hold a pro-war stance, said the statement issued by the Hungary's foreign ministry.

The majority position is to maintain arms supplies to Ukraine, showing that everyone is now expecting a long war, Hungary's foreign minister said, adding that this is also evidenced by the European Union’s proposal to spend five billion euros a year on military aid over the next four years. 

This approach is extremely disappointing [...] This is when we have to ask how many more people will die, how much more destruction Ukraine will have to suffer in the next four years,

 he said. "Unfortunately, I was the only one to speak out against this approach today. We do not want four more years of war, we want this war to end as soon as possible," he emphasized.

There is a strong pressure for Hungary to vote for the additional 500 million euro tranche to finance arms transfers and the 20 billion euro package for the next four years, he underlined. This would mean that Hungary would have to pay more than 80 billion Hungarian forints in the following years from the money of Hungarian taxpayers, who are not responsible for the war in the least, he said.

The government  refuses to discuss this proposal until Ukrainian authorities remove OTP Bank from their list of international sponsors of war, Peter Szijjarto underscored.

"It’s an enormous contradiction  […] that while Hungary is expected to pay tens of billions from Hungarian taxpayers’ money for weapon deliveries to Ukraine, the same country is branding a bank handling the accounts of 3 million Hungarians an international sponsor of the war," he said.

He also pointed out that Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, had initiated a three-way meeting with him and Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, but that the latter had refused.

Mr Szijjarto stressed that Borrell had presented the opinion of EU lawyers, who had concluded that OTP had not violated any EU legislation or sanctions by its actions, thus confirming the unacceptability of the listing.

The minister then touched on the situation of Hungarians in Transcarpathia, complaining that the forced "Ukrainization" of some 15,000 ethnic Hungarian students had effectively begun on September 1 in the country, while more than 5,000 refugee children could continue their studies in Ukrainian in Hungary. He called the new regulation adopted by Kyiv a serious breach of international law and stressed that this would be the main point of focus for Hungary this fall when the EU starts to examine how far Ukraine has progressed in meeting the requirements for the start of accession negotiations.

On this occasion, too, Szijjarto noted, a member state had raised the need for sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, but the Hungarian government is unwavering on this, "and not only because it is against our national interests, but also because nuclear sanctions clearly show how sanctions are destroying the competitiveness of the European economy and also how some people are taking us for fools," he said,

pointing out that the United States had more than doubled its uranium imports from Russia in the first half of 2023, which is at the highest level since 2005.

 

In response to a question on the agenda point regarding the situation in West Africa, the Hungarian FM said that stability, calm and peace are needed in the region to head off new waves of migration from there, which the EU would not be able to handle in the current situation. "Instead of helping those defending the external borders by making it expressedly clear that entry into Europe is only possible through legal means, Brussels is constantly inspiring migration flows," he said.

Cover photo: From left to right, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rokke Rasmussen, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy Olivier Varhelyi, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Toledo on August 31, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Andrea Comas) 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Erre figyeljen, ha hétvégén a a 107-es és a 133E autóbusszal utazna Újbudán

Erre figyeljen, ha hétvégén a a 107-es és a 133E autóbusszal utazna Újbudán

origo.hu
Majka elnémította Tóth Gabit

Majka elnémította Tóth Gabit

origo.hu
Vajna Timi árulkodó fotót posztolt: jön a baba?

Vajna Timi árulkodó fotót posztolt: jön a baba?

metropol.hu
Hatalmas nézettséget hozott Tucker Carlson Orbán-interjúja

Hatalmas nézettséget hozott Tucker Carlson Orbán-interjúja

vg.hu
"Nem lehetett tudni, mi lesz velem" – ez történt az intenzív osztályon Bódi Gusztival

"Nem lehetett tudni, mi lesz velem" – ez történt az intenzív osztályon Bódi Gusztival

ripost.hu
Botrány a Lidlben: végre megszólalt a bolt, mi történt a magyar húsokkal – kiderült, miért változott az ígéret

Botrány a Lidlben: végre megszólalt a bolt, mi történt a magyar húsokkal – kiderült, miért változott az ígéret

vg.hu
Megbukott az ukrán ellentámadás, ez fog történni Zelenszkijjel

Megbukott az ukrán ellentámadás, ez fog történni Zelenszkijjel

origo.hu
Erotikus fotókkal őrjíti meg a rajongóit a gyönyörű sportolónő - képek

Erotikus fotókkal őrjíti meg a rajongóit a gyönyörű sportolónő - képek

origo.hu
A Márki-Zay vezette önkormányzat ellehetetleníti a református gyerekek iskolakezdését

A Márki-Zay vezette önkormányzat ellehetetleníti a református gyerekek iskolakezdését

mandiner.hu
Megszólalt a Lidl, hogy, mi történt a magyar húsokkal

Megszólalt a Lidl, hogy, mi történt a magyar húsokkal

magyarnemzet.hu
Szerbia már nem akarja az Európai Uniót?

Szerbia már nem akarja az Európai Uniót?

magyarnemzet.hu
Kukujzapálinkával ünnepelt Novák Katalin Erdélyben + kép

Kukujzapálinkával ünnepelt Novák Katalin Erdélyben + kép

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Russian press also covers Orban interview

Russian press also covers Orban interview

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency has given extensive coverage to Tucker Carlson's recent interview with PM Orban.
Russian Embassy: Russian textbook calling Hungary's 1956 Revolution "fascist" is fake news

Russian Embassy: Russian textbook calling Hungary's 1956 Revolution "fascist" is fake news

The Russian embassy in Budapest responds to the scandal triggered by a history textbook.
FM Szijjarto: Hungary continues to resist pressure re weapon deliveries + video

FM Szijjarto: Hungary continues to resist pressure re weapon deliveries + video

Hungary's foreign minister will attend the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Toledo.
No end in sight: Tucker Carlson's interview with PM Orban receives over 100M views so far

No end in sight: Tucker Carlson's interview with PM Orban receives over 100M views so far

The video is now among the most-viewed content on the American journalist's site.
This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

Despite promises, neither Italy nor the European Commission has supported Tunisia in stopping migrants.
PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: the key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: the key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

The war in Ukraine, the role of the US in it and the Hungarian nation's mission were the subjects of Tucker Carlson's interview with the Hungarian prime minister.
idézőjelVélemény
Bácskai Balázs

Íme az első ember, aki megköszönte a guruló dollárokat

Korányi Dávid „mikroadományai” nélkül nem jöhetett volna létre ez a nagyszerű projekt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu