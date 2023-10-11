Hungarian PM Viktor Orban shared a video on his social media on the first day of his visit to Georgia. PM Orban and his wife - Aniko Levai - visited the Shavnabada Monastery, one of Georgia's most authentic Christian monasteries. They also attended a church service. In his video attached below, PM Orban talks about the importance of faith and art.

We came from Hungary, because we wanted to visit this place to see not just the politics, but also deeper things. Hungary is far away from here, but we are a Christian country. We are Latin Christians, and art is what unites us. We also have choirs, although perhaps not quite as fantastic. Our choirs can create a great Christian unity, so thank you very much for having us here, and thank you very much for letting us listen to you.

On Wednesday and Thursday, PM Viktor Orban's programme in Tbilisi continues with a joint Hungarian-Georgian cabinet meeting.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (2nd from right) during his visit to the Shavnabada Monastery in Tbilisi, on October 10, 2023, with his wife, Aniko Levai, on his right (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)