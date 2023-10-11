időjárás 16°C Brigitta 2023. október 11.
PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban in Georgia: Art creates peace! + video

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban shared a video on his social media on the first day of his visit to Georgia. PM Orban and his wife - Aniko Levai - visited the Shavnabada Monastery, one of Georgia's most authentic Christian monasteries. They also attended a church service. In his video attached below, PM Orban talks about the importance of faith and art.

We came from Hungary, because we wanted to visit this place to see not just the politics, but also deeper things. Hungary is far away from here, but we are a Christian country. We are Latin Christians, and art is what unites us. We also have choirs, although perhaps not quite as fantastic. Our choirs can create a great Christian unity, so thank you very much for having us here, and thank you very much for letting us listen to you.

On Wednesday and Thursday, PM Viktor Orban's programme in Tbilisi continues with a joint Hungarian-Georgian cabinet meeting.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (2nd from right) during his visit to the Shavnabada Monastery in Tbilisi, on October 10, 2023, with his wife, Aniko Levai, on his right (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Ajánló

Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

Pursuing interests instead of self-abnegation

The Romanian president's official visit to Budapest is a success of Hungary's foreign policy.
Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

This is all a consequence of a mindless and permissive pro-migration policy.
Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

Left-wing wokeism has given rise to a new kind of anti-Semitism, the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out.
Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

The information was only released once the planes reached safe airspace.
This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

The Austrian Freedom Party has lashed out at the EU's leadership on several issues.
„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre”

„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre”

Israel's Ambassador in Budapest Yakov Hadas-Handelsman spoke about the attack against his country in an interview with Magyar Nemzet.
