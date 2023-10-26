időjárás 12°C Szabina 2023. október 27.
President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

Magyar Nemzet
Tegnap, 16:02
President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

Katalin Novak told attendees that Hungary spends more than six percent of its GDP on families. She also spoke about housing support for families with children and the fact that mothers of four or more children are exempt from paying personal income tax for the rest of their lives.   

Hungary's decisions on suspending and forgiving student loan debt were also brought with the aim of helping young people in starting a family, and in having and raising children. For women with student loans, debt repayment is suspended for a period of three years upon the birth of the first child, half of the debt is cancelled in addition to the repayment suspension with the second child, while the loan is completely forgiven upon the birth of the third child.

The head of state went on to explain that in addition to financial support, a pro-family shift in thinking is also needed. Hungarians have by nature always been family-centered, but here, too, the effects of anti-family efforts can be felt. In her opinion, Hungarian people feel that their children are being exposed to these dangers.

"Raising their children is the right and the responsibility of the parents," Katalin Novak pointed out, adding that Hungarians want to protect their right to raise their children. She emphasized that The Basic Law of Hungary also states that a mother is a woman and a father is a man.

President Novak encouraged participants to bravely resist if they do not agree with the current mainstream view of not having children. By also presenting her own example, she said that starting a family and having a job are compatible, and that conditions must be created to enable women to choose motherhood and pursue a career at the same time.

The demographic ice age threatening our societies is at least as significant a problem as climate change is, Katalin Novak emphasized, and mentioned that she is gathering allies internationally to stop the demographic decline. As part of this endeavor she recently met with Elon Musk, with whom they launched on his social media platform a series of questions, in order to better understand people's opinions on having children.

Cover photo: Hungary's President Katalin Novak in Australia (Photo: Office of the President/Gyula Bartos)

 

Ajánló

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Intelligence reports must be made public, says parliamentary group leader

Everyone has to be alerted to the terrorist threat and the risks of migration, according to Fidesz Parliamentary Group Leader Mate Kocsis.
Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Three dead in morning migrant shoot-out at Hungarian border

Horgos residents are afraid, some are not even allowing their children to go to school. Several locals have confirmed to Magyar Nemzet that it was likely a fight between migrants.
PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

PM Orban: National consultation to be launched + video

"We have to fight for being able to decide who comes to Hungary," PM Orban said on public radio MR1.
Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

Hungarian troops in Chad to be tasked with curbing migration and terrorism

The defense minister said that a three-pronged mission is to be launched in the African country.
Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

Postman delivers gift to PM Orban from America + video

The gift is a symbolic gesture from overseas.
Foreign interference in Poland's election: support and fundraising from the Gyurcsany–Bajnai circle - Part 4

Foreign interference in Poland's election: support and fundraising from the Gyurcsany–Bajnai circle - Part 4

Action for Democracy and the DatAdat group have also played their part in influencing the Poles.
