President Katalin Novak gives presentation on demographic challenges to Australian students

Katalin Novak told attendees that Hungary spends more than six percent of its GDP on families. She also spoke about housing support for families with children and the fact that mothers of four or more children are exempt from paying personal income tax for the rest of their lives.

Hungary's decisions on suspending and forgiving student loan debt were also brought with the aim of helping young people in starting a family, and in having and raising children. For women with student loans, debt repayment is suspended for a period of three years upon the birth of the first child, half of the debt is cancelled in addition to the repayment suspension with the second child, while the loan is completely forgiven upon the birth of the third child.

The head of state went on to explain that in addition to financial support, a pro-family shift in thinking is also needed. Hungarians have by nature always been family-centered, but here, too, the effects of anti-family efforts can be felt. In her opinion, Hungarian people feel that their children are being exposed to these dangers.

"Raising their children is the right and the responsibility of the parents," Katalin Novak pointed out, adding that Hungarians want to protect their right to raise their children. She emphasized that The Basic Law of Hungary also states that a mother is a woman and a father is a man.

President Novak encouraged participants to bravely resist if they do not agree with the current mainstream view of not having children. By also presenting her own example, she said that starting a family and having a job are compatible, and that conditions must be created to enable women to choose motherhood and pursue a career at the same time.