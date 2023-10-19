Terror shows EU's migration policy is a fiasco

Citing the TE-SAT report on terrorist crimes published by Europol, Viktor Marsai said that the number of incidents linked to Islamist extremist groups decreased in 2021 (11) compared to 2020 (13), largely due to the work of counter-terrorism services. However,

radicalization in the case of certain individuals is unpreventable, and the number of convicted extremists in Europe is around one hundred every year.

It is worrying that the number of irregular border crossings at the external borders of the European Union has been steadily increasing since the pandemic, the director of the Migration Research Institute said, noting that he sees no factor that would weaken this upward trend in the next six months.

Motivation

"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict currently has no impact on the migratory pressure on Europe, as Gaza is closed. But if Egypt, already hosting tens of millions of migrants and refugees, opens its borders, or if the conflict escalates in the region, the situation could change in a matter of minutes," he said.

He pointed out that the civil war in Sudan has been raging since April, with more than a million people already having fled the country. Instead of clearly communicating that there is no need for illegal immigration, the EU is moving towards adopting a package that sends the message: you just come, you'll stay here somehow anyway.

More and more people will set out for the EU in this way.

Statistics show that those who manage to enter are almost impossible to deport, he said. As he explained, smuggling networks also encourage those who want to leave their homeland by asking migrants arriving in the destination country to

share the news of their arrival on social media platforms, advertising the services of smugglers.

"It is worrying that the draft of the new migration and asylum pact fails to offer a solution to the issue: it is unclear how European border protection could be tightened, how extremist could be better eliminated, and how deportations could be made more efficient," Viktor Marsai from NKE said in conclusion.

