European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer has made some absurd statements at a recent press briefing. In response to a question from Euronews, he expressed his belief that the questions in the Hungarian national consultation survey were 'lies.' While he emphasized that the matter is for Hungarian national authorities to address, he also suggested that for accurate information, Hungarians should rely on the European Commission's sources.

Although Mr Mamer was keen on pointing out that the Commission is not involved in the consultation, his statements imply a significant contradiction.

In fact, they pay so little heed to it that it was the spokesman himself who hastily showed EC President Ursula von der Leyen a photo taken of a Hungarian billboard.

He claimed that the EC President did not show any concern that the billboard depicted her in the company of Alexander Soros, the new head of the Soros empire.

We contacted the spokesperson for the European Commission and asked why Brussels was so eager to determine the opinion of the Hungarian people, given that they so blatantly ignore the national consultation survey. As of the publication of this article, we have not received a reply.

The new national consultation is centered around the issue of protecting Hungary's sovereignty. Respondents can express their views on issues affecting the country's economy and security. They can show support the government's utility bill reduction scheme and interest rate freeze, as well as reject Brussels' migration plans and the further arming of Ukraine. The consultation questionnaires will be delivered to all households by Christmas at the latest and will also be available online.