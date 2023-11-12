Chief Advisor: Taliban Deciding Who Enters EU Is Homeland Security Risk

"In the long term, leaving Taliban leaders to decide who can enter the EU poses a serious threat to homeland security for European citizens," the Hungarian prime minister's homeland security chief advisor said Saturday evening in a news program on public television M1.

Gyorgy Bakondi said that the latest negative aspect of illegal immigration is that the Taliban government has taken control of the Afghan people smuggling gangs, with a view to share the profits and to decide who gets into Europe. He added that "this is a pretty scary prospect", with potentially serious long-term consequences.

The chief advisor said that

the human smuggling gangs operating on the Balkan route are organized on the basis of nationality.

Afghan criminal organisations are employing violence to take complete control over the area south of the Hungarian border. He added that their technical equipment, working methods and procedures are significantly developing from month to month.

Since 2015, the Hungarian migration policy has been based on the protection of borders and sovereignty, the guarantee of homeland security, and above all else, on the Hungarian national interest. The government has no desire to follow the completely failed methods applied by Western European countries, the expert said.

He said that since 2015, it has been clear that

terrorism is linked to migration, and he went on to cite examples such as the terrorist acts in Paris in 2015, as well as the case in Belgium a few weeks ago, when a Tunisian citizen killed two Swedish soccer fans.

He explained that the government views migration as a matter of internal security and security policy.

Gyorgy Bakondi expressed the hope that "all these negative consequences" will persuade the European people to change the composition of the European Parliament and the European Commission, but above all that they finally operate in the interests of the European people.

Cover photo: Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian PM's chief advisor on homeland security (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)