Kosovo Albanians allegedly arming migrants + video

According to the Serbian police statement, during the seven-day operation aimed at curbing illegal migration, officers of the Interior Ministry prevented some 3,400 illegal migrants hiding in border areas from reaching EU countries through various smuggling channels.

Serbian officers in action (Photo: Serbian Police Force)

The Serbian police are active at both the entry and exit points of the migrant route through the country, i.e. they are carrying out checks in the south-east, along the Bulgarian border near the town of Pirot, and in the northern part of Vojvodina in the areas of Subotica (Szabadka), Kikinda (Nagykikinda) and Sombor (Zombor). Helicopters, drones and armored vehicles are also being used in the operation.

Hundreds of police officers were involved in the detailed search of the northern border area. So far, five automatic rifles, five pistols and more than 1,550 rounds of ammunition of various calibers have been recovered. The campsites of illegal immigrants also contained 362 foreign passports and small quantities of illegal drugs.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic briefing officers (Photo: Serbian Police)

In the forest, police also found four-meter-long ladders, which migrants regularly use to get over the fence at the Serbian-Hungarian border. During the seven days, police checked tens of thousands of people and more than 16,000 vehicles to prevent the illegal transit of migrants through Serbia and across the border, according to Serbian public media.