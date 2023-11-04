időjárás 10°C Károly 2023. november 4.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 10°C
Károly
2023. november 4.
magyar

Kosovo Albanians allegedly arming migrants + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Kosovo Albanians allegedly arming migrants + video

The uncompromising crackdown by Serbian police along the Serbian-Hungarian border has been in full force for a week. The action was launched after a shootout broke out again between migrants and people smugglers using illegal methods to help them into the European Union. Three illegal migrants were killed. 

According to the Serbian police statement, during the seven-day operation aimed at curbing illegal migration, officers of the Interior Ministry prevented some 3,400 illegal migrants hiding in border areas from reaching EU countries through various smuggling channels.

Serbian officers in action (Photo: Serbian Police Force)

The Serbian police are active at both the entry and exit points of the migrant route through the country, i.e. they are carrying out checks in the south-east, along the Bulgarian border near the town of Pirot, and in the northern part of Vojvodina in the areas of Subotica (Szabadka), Kikinda (Nagykikinda) and Sombor (Zombor). Helicopters, drones and armored vehicles are also being used in the operation.

Hundreds of police officers were involved in the detailed search of the northern border area. So far, five automatic rifles, five pistols and more than 1,550 rounds of ammunition of various calibers have been recovered. The campsites of illegal immigrants also contained 362 foreign passports and small quantities of illegal drugs.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic briefing officers (Photo: Serbian Police)

In the forest, police also found four-meter-long ladders, which migrants regularly use to get over the fence at the Serbian-Hungarian border. During the seven days, police checked tens of thousands of people and more than 16,000 vehicles to prevent the illegal transit of migrants through Serbia and across the border, according to Serbian public media

According to the police report, in the operation also aimed at apprehending smugglers, two Kosovar Albanians were arrested on suspicion of supplying the migrants with weapons.

The Serbian uniformed forces are employing all means on the ground and in the air to make the operation a success, as they write: 

the Ministry of the Interior continues its uncompromising battle against migrant smugglers and illegal migration to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia.

As Magyar Nemzet has reported several times before, the locals living along the border have been living in fear due to the constant presence and actions of migrants and people smugglers. 

Because of the constant shooting, the residents of Subotica (Szabadka), Hajdukovo (Hajdujaras) and Palic (Palics) don't dare go even near the forested areas in the evenings. In recent months, however, the clashes between migrants haven't been confined to only the forests, which have become a no-go zones, but have also erupted near the centers of villages and towns.

Cover photo: Serbian police collecting illegal migrants (Photo: Serbian police)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Rendkívüli bejelentést tett Oroszország, minden megváltozik!

Rendkívüli bejelentést tett Oroszország, minden megváltozik!

origo.hu
Egy férfi lett az év nője

Egy férfi lett az év nője

origo.hu
Az emberek elborzadtak, miután rájöttek, hogyan készülnek az előre csomagolt szendvicsek

Az emberek elborzadtak, miután rájöttek, hogyan készülnek az előre csomagolt szendvicsek

life.hu
Így üvöltik Orbán Viktor nevét a Carson Coma koncertjein

Így üvöltik Orbán Viktor nevét a Carson Coma koncertjein

mandiner.hu
17 vármegyére adtak ki riasztást: a hétvégén sem kegyelmez az időjárás

17 vármegyére adtak ki riasztást: a hétvégén sem kegyelmez az időjárás

ripost.hu
A testnevelő tanárok rémálmát valósította meg Szoboszlai Dominik a Liverpool konditermében (VIDEÓ)

A testnevelő tanárok rémálmát valósította meg Szoboszlai Dominik a Liverpool konditermében (VIDEÓ)

mandiner.hu
Súlyos alkoholizmusáról beszélt az ismert magyar popsztár

Súlyos alkoholizmusáról beszélt az ismert magyar popsztár

origo.hu
7 szuper kakaós süti, amivel átvészelheted az esős napokat

7 szuper kakaós süti, amivel átvészelheted az esős napokat

mindmegette.hu
A 2-es típusú cukorbetegeken segíthet az időkorlátos étkezés

A 2-es típusú cukorbetegeken segíthet az időkorlátos étkezés

magyarnemzet.hu
Nekem nem szóltak

Nekem nem szóltak

magyarnemzet.hu
Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

Lehet, hogy a vashiány miatt nem érzed jól magad(x)

life.hu
Drágább volt, mint Szoboszlai, de súlyos ítéletet mondtak a Premier League sztárjáról

Drágább volt, mint Szoboszlai, de súlyos ítéletet mondtak a Premier League sztárjáról

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: European Politics Faces Serious Challenges

PM Orban: European Politics Faces Serious Challenges

Security challenges, wars and blocification are among the issues Hungary's PM spoke about at the Organization of Turkic States summit.
Bayer Zsolt about the dictatorship in the UK

Bayer Zsolt about the dictatorship in the UK

It begs the question that if Hungary is a dictatorship, what the heck is the UK?
"Willkommenskultur: Berlin Owes Europe an Apology"

"Willkommenskultur: Berlin Owes Europe an Apology"

Hungarian experts agree that Germany has unleashed an immigration crisis on all of Europe.
"Hungary Poised to Become European Pillar of East-West Bridge" + video

"Hungary Poised to Become European Pillar of East-West Bridge" + video

At the summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Hungary's foreign affairs and trade minister pressed for global cooperation to avoid the forming of blocs.
Taliban-Linked People Smugglers Bring Violence and Lawlessness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

Taliban-Linked People Smugglers Bring Violence and Lawlessness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

The massive revenues of radical criminal gangs are likely also being used to fund terrorism.
Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

Ukraine is bluffing about Russian gas deliveries + video

The timing of Ukraine's announcement to halt Russian gas transit from 2025 is no coincidence.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

A metoo-elmebaj szintet lépett

Mára hivatalosan is kimondhatjuk, a PC metoo elérte az abnormalitás határát. Egy meg sem történt üdvözlő csók miatt áll bál a PC Európában.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu