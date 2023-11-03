Taliban People Smugglers Bring Violence and Unscrupulousness to Serbian-Hungarian Border Region

Hungary's national security report, which was declassified and made public this week, essentially shows the links between illegal migration and terrorism. Perhaps one of the key parts of the document is that the leadership of people-smuggling Afghan groups operating in Vojvodina have been taken under the direct control of the Taliban government.

At the same time, battles for the redistribution of the market began among the increasingly radicalized groups. Individuals in various gangs are related to members of the Afghan Taliban government and one of its militant factions the Haqqani network, which is designated as a terrorist organization.

According to the report, security risks emerge in the presence of criminal networks whose members are unscrupulous and openly engage in violence. The groups in question have brought from home an attitude that attacking and defeating an enemy soldier means glory.

One group is no longer recruiting clients on TikTok. With videos that resemble the style of footage previously released by the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, they are primarily showcasing their own fighting strengths.