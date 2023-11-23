időjárás 4°C Kelemen 2023. november 23.
Kelemen
2023. november 23.
Order Or Terror

Haraszti Gyula
57 perce
Order Or Terror

As we have experienced with the football matches Hungary's national team plays, the European Championship is a truly heart-rending celebration. This was desecrated by the socking act of the two cowardly, terrorist gunmen who shot two Swedish fans in the open street in central Brussels shortly before the start of the Belgium-Sweden European Championship qualifier. The match had to be suspended, and the world went into mourning.

The shooting prompted the highest terror alert in Brussels, but action came too late, as in many other cases. The gunmen turned out to be Tunisian immigrants, and one of them even posted a video message before the attack, proudly announcing that he was carrying out the bestial killing in the name of the Islamic State.

However, not only this information was insufficient for the Belgian intelligence, but also the fact that in 2011, one of the perpetrators broke out of prison in Tunisia, where he had been sentenced to 26 years (!) for attempted murder, among other crimes.

We can rightly harbor the suspicion that this was not the only thing on his record, as even in Tunisia 26 years is not a punishment handed out for "petty offences".
The gunman, Abdesalam Lassoud, entered the EU as a migrant and applied for refugee status in several countries, including Norway, Sweden, Italy and Belgium, but his application was rejected in all of the countries. The man was thus at large, coming and going for years in the western half of Europe without anyone realizing the threat he posed.  He was only issued a deportation order in 2021, while Tunisia also indicated its request for his extradition. And that was not the end of the tragicomedy in Brussels, as the Belgian authorities began paper-pushing and eventually buried the files on his case in the bottom of a drawer somewhere.

After the attack, the head of the Belgian prosecutor's office blamed understaffing for losing track of the files. To make matters worse, mass demonstrations are taking place across Europe over the war in Gaza, with pro-Palestinian participants - presumably including a number of figures like Abdesalam Lassoud - shouting anti-Semitic slogans. And Western Europe is tolerating this overpatiently, lest the liberals and so-called 'civil rights activists' start protesting.
But what lesson can we learn from all this?

On the one hand, it is clear that Brussels should first start producing rule of law reports on itself and putting its own affairs - and not ours -  in order before scrutinizing any public administration for serious shortcomings. 

But what is much more important than this, here, too, we have to adapt to the new security conditions, no matter how well the domestic prevention operates. It is terrible to think what would have happened, for example, if an incident like the one in Brussels happened in our capital, say before the glorious Hungary-Montenegro match. That is why the governing party submitted to Parliament its proposal on the tightening of the legislation pertaining to immigration and aliens, which would 

enable the immediate deportation of any foreigner showing the slightest sign of not being able to comply with our laws.

This is also why we are fighting against migrant ghettos being established here in our country. Of course, it is par for the course that pressure from Soros-linked organizations will again have them attacking the amendment to this law, as well, so that they can continue to withhold the EU funds due to Hungary. However, we cannot give in to this blackmail, otherwise we will end up like the residents of the major cities in Western Europe. We won't even be able to set foot on the streets during the Advent season without being deeply gripped by dread.
 

