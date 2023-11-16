Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

It is also known that Alexander Soros himself considered it important to support the Action for Democracy organization, through which Gergely Karacsony and Gordon Bajnai's confidant, David Koranyi, raised campaign money. These hefty sums ended up in part at Bajnai's DatAdat group. And just a few days before Action for Democracy's first money transfer to Hungary, Koranyi, the steward of the dollar-Left, happened to be in the same place as Alexander Soros, in Munich. The latter made a post in the run-up to the election expressing his agreement with Koranyi.

Junior philanthropist

The son of the billionaire speculator George Soros has long been active in world politics and is a frequent visitor to Hungary, and by his own admission he even has Hungarian citizenship. Born in 1985, the young man has residences overseas and in London, and he is as keen to use his billions to influence Hungarian politics as he is to get involved in European and American public life.

Alexander Soros is a philanthropist, just like his father, according to Google.

The use of this flattering term is not surprising, as the Soros family owns shares in Alphabet - the owner of the giant internet search engine worth nearly USD 180 million.

Alexander Soros graduated from New York University in 2009, received a PhD in History from University of California, Berkeley in 2018 and has a post-doctoral fellowship. He became a member of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations in 2011. "I hate the idea that money talks, but if that's the way the other side does politics, so should we," he told the New York Times in 2012, regarding the funding of Democrat candidates' campaigns.



Influence on the international press

Alexander Soros is now the Chairman of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) and the only family member in the investment committee of Soros Fund Management, the family trust. Not to list all his positions, but he also sits on the board of Soros's Central European University and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), which also has the aforementioned Koranyi and Bajnai as members. According to his biography on the OSF website, his writings have appeared in among others, the New York Times, the Guardian, the New York Daily News, Reuters and Politico. This list also gives a good idea of the Soros family's sphere of influence in the international press, and it is no coincidence that these publications are among the main critics of Hungary.

In 2015, the speculator's son already presented his pro-migration position at his father's university in Budapest, which he also posted on social media.

On March 18, 2016, he was also in Hungary temporarily, posting a photo from a hotel in Budapest of the iconic Chain Bridge decorated with Polish flags. It was on the same day that Polish President Andrzej Duda was visiting PM Viktor Orban. On this occasion, Alexander Soros accused the two nations of xenophobia and nationalism, and claimed that they are endangering the open society in all of Europe and in deed, Europe itself.



What's good for the father is good for the son

Then in the summer of 2017, he was on a visit in Budapest again, and according to press reports, had rented his father's favorite suite in the Four Seasons, one of the capital's most expensive hotels. This allegedly two-million-forint accommodation at the time was also convenient because it was just around the corner from the Soros senior-founded institution of higher learning, which is why George Soros had reportedly stayed there regularly in the past. It was also reported back in 2017, that Alexander Soros hosted the leaders of their Hungarian network at this hotel and discussed Hungarian politics.

In April 2018, Magyar Idok reported a few days after the elections, that Alexander Soros had shared on his Twitter page a video of an anti-government demonstration from a few days earlier. The newspaper also reported that the organization called "We are the majority" had meanwhile on its Facebook page asked for financial support from disappointed opposition voters for the next demonstration. The "civilians" named podcast activist Marton Gulyas's Human Platform Association as the beneficiary. Gulyas is also supported by Soros.

By this time, Alexander Soros's partner Maxwell Osborne could also regularly be seen on his social networking sites. The fashion designer and political activist is often featured in pictures of them hugging each other.



Awaiting "Hungarian democracy"

In June 2019, Alexander Soros spoke at the CEU graduation ceremony in Budapest saying that the university has been banned, effectively chased out of the country. At the event, held in the Palace of Arts, Soros Jr. said he looks forward to the day when Hungary will once again be a democratic country. "But until then, we will persevere," said the speculator's successor.

And this summer, Politico published a piece by Alexander Soros in which the current president of the Open Society Foundations made it clear that the news that they would be pulling out of Europe was misleading. "We are not leaving," the Soros heir promised.

So we see that the succession to the thrown of the Soros empire has taken place. Alexander Soros has readied himself up for a long battle against sovereignist forces, including the Orban government. The means and methods of the battle will be presented in detail in our series.

(To be continued)

Cover photo: Alex Soros and his partner Maxwell Osborne (Source: Instagram)