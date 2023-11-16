időjárás 10°C Ödön 2023. november 16.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 10°C
Ödön
2023. november 16.
magyar
Series of articles on Alexander Soros, his political ambitions and network

Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

He took a strong pro-migration stance in our country back in 2015, was emboldened by the anti-government protest in 2018, and got behind Action for Democracy, which funded Hungary's leftist opposition in 2022. He is Alexander Soros, billionaire George Soros's son, who has taken over the empire and could be a more formidable opponent than his father in the fight for Hungarian self-determination. In a new series of articles, Magyar Nemzet presents the speculator's heir, his network and political ambitions.

In June of this year, Peter Juhasz, the failed chairman of the once existent Egyutt (together) party, was delighted that Alexander Soros was going to replace his father at the helm. Juhasz said on ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany's DK TV program that "I'd like to talk about the Soros switch, I am elated, (...) I read that Alex, his son, is much more vehement and involved in politics, and will not only be supporting the poor and NGOs, but will also emphasize politics. I certainly welcome that. In that sense I am extremely liberal, let everyone do what they want with the money they have earned."
 

Where did Juhasz's money come from?

Peter Juhasz received money from an as yet unknown source to systematically attack government MPs in the 2022 election campaign. More than HUF 60 million of the HUF 4 billion in foreign funds for the Hungarian opposition went to the drug liberalization activist in the run-up to the last election. An investigation is underway on suspicion of budget fraud.

 

It is also known that Alexander Soros himself considered it important to support the Action for Democracy organization, through which Gergely Karacsony and Gordon Bajnai's confidant, David Koranyi, raised campaign money. These hefty sums ended up in part at Bajnai's DatAdat group. And just a few days before Action for Democracy's first money transfer to Hungary, Koranyi, the steward of the dollar-Left, happened to be in the same place as Alexander Soros, in Munich. The latter made a post in the run-up to the election expressing his agreement with Koranyi.

 

Junior philanthropist

The son of the billionaire speculator George Soros has long been active in world politics and is a frequent visitor to Hungary, and by his own admission he even has Hungarian citizenship. Born in 1985, the young man has residences overseas and in London, and he is as keen to use his billions to influence Hungarian politics as he is to get involved in European and American public life.

Alexander Soros is a philanthropist, just like his father, according to Google.

The use of this flattering term is not surprising, as the Soros family owns shares in Alphabet - the owner of the giant internet search engine worth nearly USD 180 million.

Alexander Soros graduated from New York University in 2009, received a PhD in History from University of California, Berkeley in 2018 and has a post-doctoral fellowship. He became a member of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations in 2011. "I hate the idea that money talks, but if that's the way the other side does politics, so should we," he told the New York Times in 2012, regarding the funding of Democrat candidates' campaigns.
 

Influence on the international press

Alexander Soros is now the Chairman of the Open Society Foundations (OSF) and the only family member in the investment committee of Soros Fund Management, the family trust. Not to list all his positions, but he also sits on the board of Soros's Central European University and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), which also has the aforementioned Koranyi and Bajnai as members. According to his biography on the OSF website, his writings have appeared in among others, the New York Times, the Guardian, the New York Daily News, Reuters and Politico. This list also gives a good idea of the Soros family's sphere of influence in the international press, and it is no coincidence that these publications are among the main critics of Hungary.

In 2015, the speculator's son already presented his pro-migration position at his father's university in Budapest, which he also posted on social media.

On March 18, 2016, he was also in Hungary temporarily, posting a photo from a hotel in Budapest of the iconic Chain Bridge decorated with Polish flags. It was on the same day that Polish President Andrzej Duda was visiting PM Viktor Orban. On this occasion, Alexander Soros accused the two nations of xenophobia and nationalism, and claimed that they are endangering the open society in all of Europe and in deed, Europe itself.
 

What's good for the father is good for the son

Then in the summer of 2017, he was on a visit in Budapest again, and according to press reports, had rented his father's favorite suite in the Four Seasons, one of the capital's most expensive hotels. This allegedly two-million-forint accommodation at the time was also convenient because it was just around the corner from the Soros senior-founded institution of higher learning, which is why George Soros had reportedly stayed there regularly in the past. It was also reported back in 2017, that Alexander Soros hosted the leaders of their Hungarian network at this hotel and discussed Hungarian politics.

In April 2018, Magyar Idok reported a few days after the elections, that Alexander Soros had shared on his Twitter page a video of an anti-government demonstration from a few days earlier. The newspaper also reported that the organization called "We are the majority" had meanwhile on its Facebook page asked for financial support from disappointed opposition voters for the next demonstration. The "civilians" named podcast activist Marton Gulyas's Human Platform Association as the beneficiary. Gulyas is also supported by Soros.

By this time, Alexander Soros's partner Maxwell Osborne could also regularly be seen on his social networking sites. The fashion designer and political activist is often featured in pictures of them hugging each other.
 

Awaiting "Hungarian democracy"

In June 2019, Alexander Soros spoke at the CEU graduation ceremony in Budapest saying that the university has been banned, effectively chased out of the country. At the event, held in the Palace of Arts, Soros Jr. said he looks forward to the day when Hungary will once again be a democratic country. "But until then, we will persevere," said the speculator's successor.

And this summer, Politico published a piece by Alexander Soros in which the current president of the Open Society Foundations made it clear that the news that they would be pulling out of Europe was misleading. "We are not leaving," the Soros heir promised.

So we see that the succession to the thrown of the Soros empire has taken place. Alexander Soros has readied himself up for a long battle against sovereignist forces, including the Orban government. The means and methods of the battle will be presented in detail in our series.

(To be continued)

Cover photo: Alex Soros and his partner Maxwell Osborne  (Source: Instagram)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Új országos és fővárosi szélrekord született

Új országos és fővárosi szélrekord született

origo.hu
Már az ukrán katonai vezetés is bejelentette a kudarcot

Már az ukrán katonai vezetés is bejelentette a kudarcot

origo.hu
Megalázta Harry herceget a Forma-1 világbajnoka

Megalázta Harry herceget a Forma-1 világbajnoka

borsonline.hu
Debreceni akkumulátorgyár: döntött a bíróság, megszűntette az eljárást

Debreceni akkumulátorgyár: döntött a bíróság, megszűntette az eljárást

vg.hu
Dühöng a palota: nagyon kényelmetlen, ami Vilmos hercegről kiderült

Dühöng a palota: nagyon kényelmetlen, ami Vilmos hercegről kiderült

life.hu
Az euróövezet tagjai csatlakozhatnának Magyarországhoz, és nem fordítva

Az euróövezet tagjai csatlakozhatnának Magyarországhoz, és nem fordítva

vg.hu
Radics Gigi egyre merészebb, most nadrág nélkül mutogatja magát - kép

Radics Gigi egyre merészebb, most nadrág nélkül mutogatja magát - kép

origo.hu
Romlott szaloncukrot találtak a magyar boltokban: ha ilyet vettél, ne egyél belőle!

Romlott szaloncukrot találtak a magyar boltokban: ha ilyet vettél, ne egyél belőle!

mindmegette.hu
Megoldódott az ősi rejtély, kiderült, hogy a tyúk vagy a tojás volt-e előbb

Megoldódott az ősi rejtély, kiderült, hogy a tyúk vagy a tojás volt-e előbb

magyarnemzet.hu
MEGLEPETÉSEK A DVD-TOPLISTÁN

MEGLEPETÉSEK A DVD-TOPLISTÁN

origo.hu
Mire jó a black friday?

Mire jó a black friday?

origo.hu
Ha ügyes vagy és figyelsz, sokszor meg lehet verni a fogadóirodát(x)

Ha ügyes vagy és figyelsz, sokszor meg lehet verni a fogadóirodát(x)

videa.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

Six Hungarians Successfully Leave Gaza Strip + video

Only one Hungarian citizen remains in the danger zone.
Far-Left Thugs Detained for Budapest Manhunt in Distress

Far-Left Thugs Detained for Budapest Manhunt in Distress

New developments have emerged in the perpetrators' case.
Ridiculous: USD-Backed News Outlet Redefines Press Independence

Ridiculous: USD-Backed News Outlet Redefines Press Independence

Since its inception, money from abroad has been pouring into the globalist portal, which claims to be truly independent.
Has EU Money Gone to Palestinian Terrorists?

Has EU Money Gone to Palestinian Terrorists?

The European Union is one of the biggest financial supporters of Palestinians.
Primary Focus Under Hungary's EU Presidency

Primary Focus Under Hungary's EU Presidency

Hungarian Minister for European Union Affairs Janos Boka held talks in Austria.
MEP: Brussels's Revenge Politics Scoffs at Hungary + Video

MEP: Brussels's Revenge Politics Scoffs at Hungary + Video

Change is needed and it can be achieved in next year's EP elections, says Hungarian MEP.
idézőjelVélemény
Szajlai Csaba

Újraiparosítással kikerülhetjük az uniós káoszt

Továbbra is vonzónak kell lennie a magyar gazdaságnak a magas hozzáadott értéket teremtő, új tudást hozó nemzetközi értékláncok számára.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu